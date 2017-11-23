Joshua Kimmich Reportedly Set for Bayern Munich Extension Amid Barcelona Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are reportedly keen to agree a contract extension with Joshua Kimmich amid continued links to Manchester City and Barcelona.

The Germany international has been sensational for the Bundesliga champions so far in 2017-18, stepping into the void at right-back left by the retirement of Philipp Lahm. Speaking to Bild (h/t Juanma Romero of Sport) his agent said Bayern are keen to hand him a new deal.

"In the summer, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge came to us for the first time to ask if we thought an extension would be possible," said Uli Ferber. He added that "this autumn we have sat down to talk and at the end of the year we will have another meeting."

As noted by Romero, SportBild said both City and Barcelona have been tracking Kimmich. His current terms at the Allianz Arena are set to expire in 2020.

It's suggested the 22-year-old's annual salary is €3 million (£2.67 million) and Bayern want to give him a big wage boost as part of a deal until 2023.

Given his form this term, there's no doubt Kimmich deserves a new contract. Scouted Football outlined how important he has become to the German giants:

When he arrived at Bayern from RB Leipzig in 2015, he was a central midfielder and an excellent prospect in this area of the field. But following the retirement of the legendary Lahm, he's stepped into a full-back berth to great effect.

From the right flank he's still showcased the precision passing and composure that made him stand out at the hub of the team. Kimmich also has the energy and defensive acumen to thrive as a right-back, too.

The manner in which he's adapted his game is testament to the intelligence the Bayern man has at such an early point in his career.

Cristian Nyari was full of praise for Kimmich in October, comparing him to some of the modern era's great right-backs:

Although he's playing regularly and performing brilliantly at the Allianz Arena, the admiring glances from Barcelona and City are no surprise.

At the Camp Nou, Kimmich would blossom as a linchpin in midfield or as a right-back. Meanwhile, the prospect of working alongside City boss Pep Guardiola would potentially appeal to the German, too; it was Guardiola in charge of Bayern when the club swooped to secure the capture of Kimmich two years ago.

James Robson of the Manchester Evening News noted earlier in the season that the City manager remains a big fan of the player:

It'd be a massive surprise to see Kimmich agitate for a transfer, never mind see Bayern look to sell him. Not only is he a valuable utility option, the 22-year-old is among the best in the German top flight in a couple of different positions.

While there may be more eye-catching stars at the Allianz Arena, Kimmich has quietly evolved into one of the most important footballers at the club. Bayern should be doing all they can to secure fresh terms and end speculation about one of their crown jewels for the foreseeable future.