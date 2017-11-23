Neymar Storms out of Mixed Zone After 'Tiresome' Question on Real Madrid Rumours

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar stormed out of the mixed zone on Wednesday after he was asked a question about links to Real Madrid.

The Brazilian spoke to journalists at the Parc des Princes after he played a starring role in the team's 7-1 thumping of Celtic in the UEFA Champions League, netting two goals. But when he was asked about Los Blancos, the former Barcelona man responded by saying "for f--k's sake, have you got nothing else to talk about?," per David F. Sanchidrian of AS.

Neymar didn't take any more questions and walked off, as we can see courtesy of Goal UK:

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Espana), Neymar responded with "this subject is very tiresome from you" before he strode off.

There has been some speculation linking the forward with a return to Spain, with Francesc Aguilar of Mundo Deportivo (h/t Matt Maltby of the MailOnline) recently reporting that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has spoken to Neymar's father about a potential future transfer.

As we can see below, Los Blancos' legendary captain Sergio Ramos has made his position on Neymar clear:

Per PA Sport (h/t Sky Sports) it has also been reported that Neymar told former Barcelona team-mates Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique that he regretted making the switch to Ligue 1.

It appears as though the man himself is fed up with the speculation, though, as was evident in the way he responded to the question on Wednesday.

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

After all, the forward is less than halfway through his first season as a PSG player, having made the move from Barcelona in the summer for a world-record fee. And while some reports may have suggested he isn't content with life in the French capital, his performances on the pitch say otherwise.

Neymar has lived up to the billing since arriving at the Parc des Princes, bringing the productivity that made him such a success at Barcelona to Paris. As noted by Tom Williams of Agence France-Presse, he's been a massive success so far:

The forward will always command a huge degree of attention, and the talk about a possible switch to Real Madrid is a talking point for journalists.

Still, as noted by Williams, there has been so much speculation engulfing Neymar since he arrived in Paris that it's not a shock to see him decide against answering questions about it. What we've seen so far in 2017-18 is a footballer willing to give everything to PSG in pursuit of major prizes.