Eden Hazard Talks Real Madrid 'Admiration' Amid Latest Rumours

Francois Nel/Getty Images

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has said he is happy at the club amid continued speculation linking him with a switch to Real Madrid.

The Belgium international has returned to his best form recently and is helping the Blues find their rhythm after a slow start to the season.

Hazard was on the scoresheet again in the 4-0 win over Qarabag on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League. After the clash, he was asked about the continuing links to Real Madrid, and while he said he admired Los Blancos, he also reaffirmed his commitment to Chelsea.

"I am always very fine at this club," he told Canal+ (h/t Metro). "I still have two years of my contract [left].

"When I feel the desire to leave, I'll leave. But, for now, I'm a Blue. We know the admiration that I have for Real, but I'm at Chelsea. Every year things were said about me but I stayed."

The links with the La Liga side are understandable, as Hazard has blossomed into one of the most exciting attacking midfielders in world football during his time at Stamford Bridge.

As noted below, the goal against Qarabag was a landmark one for the 26-year-old:

Hazard's preparations for the current campaign were disrupted during the summer, as he was sidelined due to injury.

It took a while for the former Lille man to get up to full speed in 2017-18, and Chelsea's attacking play suffered as a result. The Blues find themselves nine points back on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

But in recent weeks, the world-class quality Hazard possesses has started to shine through again.

As noted by Liam Twomey of ESPN FC, he's been exceptional for Antonio Conte's side:

Provided he continues to set such high standards, links with Madrid will continue to surface, and Hazard hasn't done everything possible to quell the speculation.

It was only earlier this month that Hazard was full of praise for Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane. Speaking to RTL (h/t the Daily Telegraph) he said "to play under Zidane would be a dream."

ROLAND HARRISON/Getty Images

Madrid may be on the lookout for a fresh attacking spark, too. Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema have both struggled this season, while Gareth Bale continues to be hampered by injury problems; he has also been linked with an exit, with Manchester United considering a summer move, per Jamie Jackson of the Guardian.

Earlier in the campaign, Steven Gerrard, a Liverpool and England legend, said he believes the massive clubs will be eyeing Hazard, per BT Sport Football:

The priority for Chelsea in the coming months will be to get their No. 10 tied down to a new contract, with his current deal set to run out in 2020. Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph said in September the club were "optimistic" he'd agree an extension worth £300,000 a week.

Still, it's clear Hazard has an affinity with Madrid and rumours will continue to swirl. Now 26, Chelsea supporters will be hopeful they can get the best years from Hazard's career should he eventually depart.