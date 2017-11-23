UBS Hong Kong Open 2017: Thursday Leaderboard Scores and Highlights

Arep Kulal/Getty Images

Shiv Chawrasia opened up a one-shot lead at the UBS Hong Kong Open on Thursday ahead of Matthew Fitzpatrick, while Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia sit three and four strokes behind, respectively.

Chawrasia racked up six birdies and a bogey to finish the day with a five-under 65 on his card, while a second bogey for Fitzpatrick proved costly after he had otherwise kept pace with the leader.

A bogey apiece at the 18th capped a disappointing end to Rose and Garcia's rounds in windy conditions on the course in Fanling.

Recap

Chawrasia got off to the perfect start as he teed off at the 11th and opened with a birdie, and he made further gains at the 13th, 16th and 18th.

He grabbed a fifth birdie at the third after a superb approach left him just five feet from the hole, and he recovered from a bogey at the fifth with another impressive gain, per the European Tour's official Twitter feed:

Chawrasia was pleased with his round:

Garcia dropped a shot on the opening hole, but he soon recovered with gains at the fifth and seventh. On the following hole, he salvaged a par in style:

The Spaniard's back nine was bookended by disappointment.

A double-bogey at the par four 10th marked a difficult start, though as in the front nine, he bounced back.

This time, Garcia picked up shots at the 12th and 13th before making another birdie at the 16th, though he failed to capitalise on an excellent tee shot on the hole prior:

He would have been just three shots back on the lead had he seen out the 18th, but another blemish will give him more ground to make up on Friday.

Back-to-back bogeys at the sixth and seventh for Rose cancelled out his strong start as he turned in a par 34.

He battled back with a strong showing on the back nine, picking up shots at the 11th and 12th before closing in on the lead even further late on:

However, like Garcia, a slip-up at the death set him back, and he'll need to produce tighter showings heading into the weekend.

It's hardly beyond the pair's capability to claw their way back into contention, but it wasn't an ideal way to end their opening rounds.