    Kyrie Irving: It Was Time for Celtics' Winning Streak to End

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2017

    Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving stands on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, in Miami. The Heat won 104-98. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    Kyrie Irving told reporters the Boston Celtics were due for a slip-up after their 16-game winning streak was snapped with a 104-98 loss to the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on Wednesday night.

    "There's still a lot to accomplish going forward," Irving said, according to ESPN's Israel Gutierrez. "It was a nice streak. But it was time to come to an end."

    The loss, which was the Celtics' first in 35 days, came two nights after Boston erased a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit against the Dallas Mavericks and captured a 110-102 overtime win thanks to Irving's 47-point outing. 

    But unlike Monday's effort, Irving struggled against a stout Heat defense. 

    In 33 minutes, Boston's floor general managed 23 points on 11-of-22 shooting, including misses on all three of his attempts from beyond the arc. Irving was also uncharacteristically shaky at the charity stripe and made one of his four free throws. 

    The loss aside, the Celtics proved over the past five weeks that they will be a force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference. 

    In the process of rattling off wins over the likes of the Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder, among others, the Celtics throttled their way up the efficiency charts and now own the league's No. 1 defensive rating (96.4) and No. 3 net rating (6.5). 

    On an individual level, Irving has emerged as a legitimate MVP candidate thanks to his improved defense and an arsenal of scoring and distributive tricks that have buoyed the Celtics' offense. 

    Now sitting at 16-3 on the season, the Celtics will look to get back in the win column Friday when they host the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. 

    Stats courtesy of NBA.com

    Related

      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Kyrie: It Was Time for the Win Streak to End

      Israel Gutierrez
      via ESPN.com
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KD: There Is No Fued with Russ

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Fox, Kings Outduel Lonzo's Lakers

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Heat Snap Celtics' 16-Game Win Streak

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report