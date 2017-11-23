Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Advice on Fantasy Football Stars to Play or Bench

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

A three-game NFL slate Thursday on a short week before an expanded schedule over the weekend makes for a tough task in front of fantasy football owners.

The holiday games provide quite the challenge, too, featuring a pair of divisional contests (Minnesota-Detroit, New York-Washington) and one oddball cross-conference showdown (Los Angeles Chargers-Dallas).

It's a long way of saying this week usually separates a fantasy league into tiers, where the true contenders handle multiple games on a short week in expert juggling fashion and the rest attempt a late cramming session trying to figure out the weekend.

Let's provide an assist to all by comparing some of the top overall matchups to form rankings and look at start-sit debates based on Yahoo standard leagues.

QB

Matchup Comparison Verdict Russell Wilson (at SF) vs. Kirk Cousins (vs. NYG) Kirk Cousins Matt Ryan (vs. TB) vs. Cam Newton (at NYJ) Matt Ryan Tom Brady (vs. MIA) vs. Andy Dalton (vs. CLE) Tom Brady Marcus Mariota (at IND) vs. Matthew Stafford (vs. MIN) Marcus Mariota Jared Goff (vs. NO) vs. Philip Rivers (DAL) Jared Goff Author's opinion

Star to Know: Kirk Cousins, WAS (vs. NYG)

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

Owners shouldn't fall victim to the classic hurdle here—Kirk Cousins' team has looked miserable while losing four of five.

But the Washington Redskins' quarterback is doing just fine from a fantasy standpoint.

Cousins has outings of 28.58 and 25.98 points over his last two games. To stretch it out even further, he's now hit above the 20-point mark six times this season. So while Cousins hasn't had much help from a new cast of weapons around him, he's posting enough quantity to make it work for owners weekly.

And this week is no exception as he goes into a game against the New York Giants, the team allowing the third-most points to quarterbacks on average this season.

Star to Sit: Matthew Stafford, DET (vs. MIN)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is a different conversation entirely.

Stafford has 18 or more points in four games and counting, yet as owners might be able to confirm, he hasn't been the most reliable option all season. Other than a Week 1 outburst, Stafford hadn't hit the 18-point mark until Week 8.

Some might argue Stafford is in a rhythm now and will stay hot, but it's tough to like him on a short turnaround going into a game against an elite defense like the one belonging to the Minnesota Vikings.

Those Vikings only allow the eighth-fewest points to quarterbacks this year and back in Week 4 held Stafford to 10.06.

RB

Matchup Comparison Verdict LeSean McCoy (at KC) vs. Mark Ingram (at LAR) LeSean McCoy Todd Gurley (vs. NO) vs. Lamar Miller (at BAL) Todd Gurley Le'Veon Bell (vs. GB) vs. Melvin Gordon (at DAL) Le'Veon Bell Leonard Fournette (at ARI) vs. Kareem Hunt (vs. BUF) Leonard Fournette DeMarco Murray (at IND) vs. Adrian Peterson (vs. JAX) DeMarco Murray Author's opinion

Star to Know: Alvin Kamara, NO (at LAR)

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

There's no reason to stop riding the Alvin Kamara train now.

The New Orleans Saints' breakout rookie has exploded this year, scoring 15.6 or more points four times and hitting on at least 19 points in each of his last three outings. He's stealing snaps from Mark Ingram and making a difference through the air, which means his usage could only grow.

Kamara next gets the Los Angeles Rams, owners of a team getting carried by a surprise offense while it coughs up the third-most points to backs on the season.

The Rams just found a way to surrender 21.6 points to Minnesota's Latavius Murray, so Kamara is in for a huge day.

Star to Sit: Adrian Peterson, ARI (vs. JAX)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The best fantasy owners didn't overreact to Adrian Peterson's outburst during his first game with the Arizona Cardinals.

It was a fun trip down nostalgia lane, as AP cruised to 25.4 points on 134 yards and two touchdowns. Since, he's hit double digits once and his last two games have been a disaster.

Disaster, meaning 21 rushes for 29 yards and 2.2 points in Week 10 and 14 rushes for 26 yards and 3.9 points the week after.

The usage for Peterson isn't going anywhere because the Cardinals don't have anyone else to use. But as odd as it sounds, the usage doesn't mean production for AP, who now has to deal with a stout Jacksonville Jaguars defense.

WR

Matchup Comparison Verdict Doug Baldwin (at SF) vs. Jarvis Landry (at NE) Jarvis Landry Julio Jones (vs. TB) vs. T.Y. Hilton (vs. TEN) Julio Jones A.J. Green (vs. CLE) vs. Keenan Allen (at DAL) A.J. Green Brandin Cooks ( vs. MIA) vs. Antonio Brown (vs. GB) Antonio Brown DeAndre Hopkins (at BAL) vs. JuJu Smith-Schuster (vs. GB) JuJu Smith-Schuster Author's opinion

Star to Know: Jarvis Landry, MIA (at NE)

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins wideout Jarvis Landry might be the most stressful fantasy producer in all of fantasy sports.

Look at Week 8. There, Landry had a strong 12 targets, of which he caught five—and scored 3.3 points.

Landry is a target hog unlike most in the NFL, having received double-digit targets in eight games while hitting double digits only four times.

The good news? Landry is riding nine or more points in three games and counting going into a game against the New England Patriots, a team he knows well and that happens to give up the fourth-most points to the position.

With the targets already there, this matchup is as good as it gets.

Star to Sit: DeAndre Hopkins (at BAL)

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Part of the skill involved with fantasy football is knowing when to hop off the train.

We've reached that point with Houston Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins. So far, Nuk has been immune to the silly quarterback situation, having scored in double digits four weeks in a row and counting and seven times overall. He's also posted a monster outing of 224 yards and scored a touchdown in six of his last seven games.

But the feel-good vibes come to an end on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. Nuk just saw his lowest target count (nine) since Week 6 and the Ravens allow the second-fewest points to opposing wideouts, having even held A.J. Green to under 10 points this year.

Benching a player like Nuk isn't fun, but it might save an entire lineup.

TE

Matchup Comparison Verdict Jimmy Graham (at SF) vs. Delanie Walker (at IND) Jimmy Graham Rob Gronkowski (vs. MIA) vs. Jared Cook (vs. DEN) Rob Gronkowski Kyle Rudolph (at DET) vs. Jack Doyle (vs. TEN) Kyle Rudolph Travis Kelce (vs. BUF) vs. Zach Ertz (vs. CHI) Zach Ertz Tyler Kroft (vs. CLE) vs. Evan Engram (at WAS) Tyler Kroft Author's opinion

Star to Know: Jimmy Graham, SEA (at SF)

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Starting Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham isn't the surefire lock it used to be.

After all, Graham started the season by failing to hit double digits until Week 7, scoring less than a full point over the course of his first two games.

The clouds have parted around Graham's stock, though, and he's now hit double digits in four of his last five outings while scoring six touchdowns over that same span.

So while a matchup against a San Francisco 49ers defense allowing just the seventh-fewest points to opposing tight ends this year sounds tough, Graham should be a go in all leagues.

Star to Sit: Jack Doyle, IND (TEN)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle has been one of the most consistent fantasy performers at tight end over the years.

Until now. Doyle has seven or more points in a handful of games this year, but there isn't much he can do without Andrew Luck under center. Rather than be a huge safety valve for a backup, Doyle has turned seven or more targets in four of his last five games into one double-digit outing.

Now Doyle has to face the Tennessee Titans out of a bye, a defense allowing the sixth-fewest points to the position. He scored nine on the defense back in Week 6, but it was mostly because of a touchdown, which is a risky way to live this year.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.