    Knicks Set Franchise Record for Consecutive Points with 28-0 Run vs. Raptors

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 22: Tim Hardaway Jr. #3 of the New York Knicks reacts during the game against the Toronto Raptors on November 22, 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

    The New York Knicks were red hot against the Toronto Raptors Wednesday and came through with their most impressive streak in franchise history. 

    New York went on a 28-0 run during the third quarter, turning a 62-52 deficit into an 80-62 lead. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, it was the most consecutive points the Knicks have ever scored, topping a 24-0 run against the Indiana Pacers in 2003.

    The Knicks finished with a 108-100 win to improve to 10-7 on the year.

    They ended up outscoring their opponents 41-10 in the third quarter, which led to another franchise milestone. ESPN Stats and Info provided a full breakdown of the dominant quarter:

    According to Blake Murphy of Raptors Republic, Toronto had never been outscored by more than 27 points in a single quarter.

    Perhaps the most impressive part of the run was how little of an impact star forward Kristaps Porzingis had after effectively carrying the team so far this season.

    Tim Hardaway Jr. was the star this time around, scoring 12 points during the run as part of his career-high 38-point effort. Enes Kanter also added seven points during the historic streak to help complete the come-from-behind effort.

    Related

      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Knicks Put Together Historic Run in Win Over Raptors

      New York Post
      via New York Post
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Heat Snap Celtics' 16-Game Win Streak

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Russ and the Thunder Finally Get Revenge on KD

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Kerr: Why Phil Jackson Was Ruined with Knicks

      New York Post
      via New York Post