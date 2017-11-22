Knicks Set Franchise Record for Consecutive Points with 28-0 Run vs. Raptors

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The New York Knicks were red hot against the Toronto Raptors Wednesday and came through with their most impressive streak in franchise history.

New York went on a 28-0 run during the third quarter, turning a 62-52 deficit into an 80-62 lead. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, it was the most consecutive points the Knicks have ever scored, topping a 24-0 run against the Indiana Pacers in 2003.

The Knicks finished with a 108-100 win to improve to 10-7 on the year.

They ended up outscoring their opponents 41-10 in the third quarter, which led to another franchise milestone. ESPN Stats and Info provided a full breakdown of the dominant quarter:

According to Blake Murphy of Raptors Republic, Toronto had never been outscored by more than 27 points in a single quarter.

Perhaps the most impressive part of the run was how little of an impact star forward Kristaps Porzingis had after effectively carrying the team so far this season.

Tim Hardaway Jr. was the star this time around, scoring 12 points during the run as part of his career-high 38-point effort. Enes Kanter also added seven points during the historic streak to help complete the come-from-behind effort.