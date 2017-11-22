WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 22

1 of 2

Chain wrestling started the match as the competitors traded control. Riot one-upped her opponent, her experience the difference. A series of arm drags and an onslaught of kicks continued the Punk Rock Princess' early roll but Deville targeted the previously injured ankle of her opponent, seizing control heading into the break.

Back from the break, Riot scored a schoolgirl rollup for a count of two but Deville cut her off with a big spinebuster that played up the heel's strength advantage.

Riot caught a charging Deville with an elbow to the face but she was unable to follow up, hurting her foot as she headed to the ring apron. She still mustered enough energy for a DDT through the ropes, to Deville, that left both women struggling to their feet.

Riot, on one leg, delivered a springboard senton that scored her a near-fall.

Deville caught Riot in a triangle arm bar, then shifted and trapped the injured Riot in an ankle lock. Somehow, she fought through the immense pain, made it to the ropes to force the hold broken. She fought back and delivered a windup overhead kick for the pinfall win.

Result

Ruby Riot defeated Sonya Deville

Grade

B

Analysis

The match lost a great deal of meaning to the long-term future of NXT's women's division on Monday and Tuesday night when Deville and Riot debuted on Raw and SmackDown Live, respectively.

With that said, the match itself was well-wrestled and told a sold story of Riot fighting through considerable pain to emerge victoriously.

Deville was convincing as she targeted the injured limb of her opponent in hopes of scoring the victory with an ankle lock.

When that did not work, frustration set in and the alert Riot was able to deliver a devastating kick for the win.

Strong, quality wrestling from two women with bright futures on the main roster.