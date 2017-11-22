Fletcher Cox Sued for Allegedly Having Sex with Man's Wife, Ruining Marriage

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is being sued by Joshua Jeffords, who has accused Cox of having an affair with his wife and ruining his marriage, according to TMZ Sports.

Jeffords said that Cox had the affair with Jeffords' wife in April and "continued the relationship via text messages" which Jeffords has obtained and says are proof Cox is "liable for 'alienation of affection.'"

Per TMZ, an alienation of affection case in North Carolina can be won if three different factors are proven:

"1) You and your spouse had a genuine love and affection

2) The love and affection was alienated and destroyed

3) Malicious acts of a 3rd party produced the alienation of affection. Malicious is presumed if there's proof of sexual intercourse."

Cox and the woman in question allegedly first met while she was on a work trip to Pennsylvania in April.

Jeffords also claimed that Cox sent his wife a picture of his genitalia on Snapchat and texted her that he wanted to get her pregnant. He is suing Cox for $25,000 and cited the fact that his wife has blocked him on Instagram as evidence that his marriage has fallen apart and that Cox is the reason.

Cox, 26, has been the backbone of Philadelphia's dominant defensive line, registering 14 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He made headlines in 2016 after signing a six-year, $102 million contract extension.