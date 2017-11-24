    Jay Cutler Ruled Out vs. Patriots with Concussion

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2017

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 19: Jay Cutler #6 of the Miami Dolphins passes during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
    Mark Brown/Getty Images

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler won't play Sunday against the New England Patriots due to a concussion he suffered in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reported the news. 

    It's been a rough first year for Cutler in South Florida, as the 34-year-old also missed Week 8 with cracked ribs.

    On top of his physical woes, Cutler hasn't produced efficient numbers. 

    Through nine starts, the 12-year veteran has completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 1,602 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. 

    Matt Moore—who has come on in relief of Cutler throughout the 2017 season—should slot in under center.

