Jay Cutler Ruled Out vs. Patriots with Concussion

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler won't play Sunday against the New England Patriots due to a concussion he suffered in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It's been a rough first year for Cutler in South Florida, as the 34-year-old also missed Week 8 with cracked ribs.

On top of his physical woes, Cutler hasn't produced efficient numbers.

Through nine starts, the 12-year veteran has completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 1,602 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Matt Moore—who has come on in relief of Cutler throughout the 2017 season—should slot in under center.