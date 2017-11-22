Dee Gordon Trade Rumors: Giants Discussed Possible Deal; Other Teams Interested

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants and Miami Marlins discussed including Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon in a potential Giancarlo Stanton trade, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman confirmed Wednesday.

SiriusXM's Craig Mish first reported Monday the Giants and Marlins had preliminary talks about a deal in which Gordon and Stanton would head to San Francisco in return for second baseman Joe Panik, minor league pitcher Tyler Beede and minor league outfielder Chris Shaw.

Heyman tweeted, however, the odds of Gordon landing with the Giants may be low, since "other teams have greater [second base] need."

Heyman called the Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays the "most logical" destinations for Gordon and added the New York Mets are in the market for a second baseman as well.

While Stanton is fresh off winning the National League Most Valuable Player Award, the Marlins appear likely to move the 28-year-old outfielder. The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson reported in September the franchise's new ownership group, which includes former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, plans to shed some payroll.

Since that's the case, Gordon is a natural trade candidate as well. He's set to make $37 million over the next three seasons and has a $14 million vested option for 2021.

The Marlins should be in a position to receive good value back should they deal Gordon. The 29-year-old was tied for seventh among second basemen in WAR (3.3) in 2017, per FanGraphs. He stole an MLB-best 60 bases—though he was also caught stealing a league-high 16 times. His .308 batting average and .341 on-base percentage were also the second-highest of his MLB career.

Especially with a weak crop of free agents at the position this offseason, Gordon would be a sensible target for any team looking to upgrade at second base.