LeBron James Asked to Guest Star in 'Arthur' by Show's Producer

LeBron James has parlayed his "Angry Arthur" Instagram post into an offer to make a guest appearance on the children's television show.



According to For The Win's Charles Curtis, Arthur producer Carol Greenwald said Wednesday "they've just reached out to James' agent, and she'd love to have him guest star" on the show.

"The great thing about what he's doing here is talking about feelings," Greenwald said. "One of the things we do is recognize kids have a range of moods and feelings and that it's not necessarily wrong to feel disappointed or upset. I’d love have LeBron talk to kids about that."

James, of course, went viral Nov. 6 when he posted an image of "Angry Arthur" on Instagram with the caption "Mood...," which stirred speculation regarding the source of his apparent frustration.

When asked to elaborate on the meaning behind the post, James appeared to play it coy.

"I like Arthur," he said, according to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin. "That's OK, right?"

The four-time MVP followed up by posting a collage of pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Mood Forever....#StriveForGreatness."



Since James posted the original meme, the Cavaliers have won six of seven games, including their last five straight.

As far as James' voiceover skills are concerned, the 32-year-old announced Tuesday that he will serve as the voice of Gwangi in the 2018 animated film Smallfoot.