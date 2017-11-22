C.J. Beathard to Start vs. Seahawks over Jimmy Garoppolo, Per Kyle Shanahan

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Jimmy Garoppolo will have to wait another week to make his San Francisco 49ers debut, according to The Athletic's David Lombardi.

On Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said C.J. Beathard will remain the team's starting quarterback in Sunday's Week 12 game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium.

Beathard threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns in San Francisco's 31-21 victory over the New York Giants in Week 10.

The Bay Area News Group's Cam Inman shared Shanahan's comments about the decision:

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo thought keeping Beathard as the starter made sense:

The 49ers are smart to be patient with Garoppolo. He arrived in San Francisco less than a month ago via a trade with the New England Patriots, so it's doubtful he has a complete grasp on the team's playbook. And with little to play for this year, the 1-9 Niners don't necessarily need to panic and make a quarterback switch to turn the season around.

At the same time, each week Garoppolo remains on the bench will raise the question of why San Francisco acquired the 26-year-old at the Oct. 31 trade deadline rather than wait for him to become a free agent in the offseason.

And while rewarding Beathard for his Week 10 performance is understandable, he's still not the 49ers' quarterback of the future; Garoppolo is. Continuing to play Beathard serves little long-term benefit to San Francisco.

If Garoppolo doesn't see a meaningful snap between now and the end of the 2017 season, then it adds even more risk to what's likely going to be a lucrative contract he signs with the 49ers in the offseason.