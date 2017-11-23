College Football Odds Week 13: Latest Top 25 Picks and Final-Score Predictions

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Miami Hurricanes (10-0) have one game left to finish a perfect regular season, and there's no reason why they shouldn't be able to go on the road and pick up a victory over the struggling Pittsburgh Panthers (4-7).

While there is no doubt the 'Canes are the better team, they have a huge game coming up when they play in the ACC Championship Game December 2. It would not be a surprise if there was some preparation going on to help the team get ready for the Clemson Tigers in two weeks.

The Panthers have had a disappointing year, but knocking off the unblemished Hurricanes would make their season. Pittsburgh is playing at home, and while their fans may lose their volume if they fall behind by a couple of touchdowns or more, they may very well be at full throat until that happens.

Malik Rosier keys the Miami attack, and the quarterback has completed 183-of-325 passes for 2,611 yards with 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Travis Homer has done a solid job on the ground for the Hurricanes, carrying the ball 130 times for 854 yards with seven touchdowns.

Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Dinucci has struggled much of the season, throwing for 1,091 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Hurricanes are 13.5-point road favorites for this Friday, 12 noon ET game, according to OddsShark. We expect the Panthers to come out fired up and ready to give the Hurricanes a battle. The game will be tight for 30 minutes, but Miami will exert itself in the final half, win the game and cover the big spread.

Ohio State at Michigan

The two historical powers in the Big Ten annually conclude their regular season with one of the most attractive games of the year, and the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2) have owned the series by winning 12 of the last 13 meetings.

The ninth-ranked Buckeyes come into this game as 12-point road favorites, and all the circumstances of this series have to get the Wolverines' blood boiling.

Ohio State may be a heavy favorite, but both of the Buckeyes' defeats were one-sided beatings. Oklahoma came into the Horseshoe and beat Ohio State 31-16 earlier this year, while the Buckeyes were also hammered 55-24 by Iowa when they traveled to Iowa City.

If Michigan (8-3) is going to come away with the home upset, the Wolverines have to contain outstanding Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett. The quarterback has had a brilliant year, completing 214-of-320 passes for 2,698 yards with 32 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Buckeyes have also gotten a lift from freshman running back J.K. Dobbins, who has rushed for 1,089 yards and six touchdowns.

Michigan has had injuries at the QB position, and John O'Korn will get the call here for the Wolverines. O'Korn has completed 66-of-124 passes for 761 yards with just one TD and five interceptions. RB Karan Higdon has rushed for 874 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Michigan is tired of losing in this series, but the difference at quarterback is just too great. The Wolverines will stay inside the 12 points courtesy of their hard-hitting defense, but Ohio State wins again.

Week 13 Point Spreads and Predictions (Point spreads courtesy of OddsShark)

Ole Miss at Mississippi State (-14.5); Mississippi State

Miami (-13.5) at Pittsburgh; Miami

Baylor at TCU (-25); TCU

South Florida at UCF (-10); South Florida

Viriginia Tech (-7) at Virginia; Virginia

Georgia (-11) at Georgia Tech; Georgia Tech*

Ohio State (-12) at Michigan; Michigan*

Kansas at Oklahoma State (-40); Oklahoma State

East Carolina at Memphis (-28.5); Memphis

Alabama (-4.5) at Auburn; Alabama

Wisconsin (-17) at Minnesota; Wisconsin

Penn State (-22) at Maryland; Penn State

Boise State (-7) at Fresno State; Fresno State

West Virginia at Oklahoma (-22.5); Oklahoma

Michigan State (-13) at Rutgers; Michigan State

Northwestern (-16.5) at Illinois; Northwestern

Clemson (-14) at South Carolina; South Carolina*

Texas A&M at LSU (-10); Texas A&M

Notre Dame (-2.5) at Stanford; Stanford

Washington State at Washington (-10); Washington State

*-Will cover point spread but fail to win game.

Alabama at Auburn

The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (11-0) have been at the top of their game all year. Nick Saban's team now faces the toughest part of its schedule as the Tide prepares for a likely spot in the College Football Playoff.

They face the arch-rival Auburn Tigers (9-2) in the Iron Bowl, and this is likely to be Alabama's most difficult test to this point. It is a 4.5-point favorite.

The Crimson Tide will face Georgia in the Southeastern Conference title game a week later if they can beat Auburn. If Alabama loses to the Tigers, Auburn would play Georgia in the SEC title game.

Even if Alabama loses, it seems certain that it would take part in the CFP

Jalen Hurts is a brilliant quarterback and leader for the Tide. He has thrown for 1,828 yards with 14 touchdowns and just one interception. Jarrett Stidham has been dynamic at quarterback for the Tigers, throwing for 2,445 yards with a 16-4 TD-interception ratio.

Auburn will not back down from Alabama, but the Crimson Tide is just too tough and experienced. They will take everything the Tigers have to offer and find a way to survive. The Crimson Tide survives and covers the number.