Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) will go for their ninth straight victory on Sunday when they host the Chicago Bears (3-7) as double-digit home favorites. The Eagles routed the Bears 29-14 last year on the road as 3-point underdogs as part of their 3-0 start under then-rookie quarterback Carson Wentz.

NFL point spread: The Eagles opened as 11-point favorites; the total was 44 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 34.3-5.0 Eagles (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Bears can cover the spread

Chicago is 0-4 against teams from the NFC North this season and 3-3 versus other opponents. The Bears have proven to be a surprising team at times as proven by their brief two-game winning streak in which they defeated the Baltimore Ravens on the road and the Carolina Panthers at home in back-to-back weeks.

Their defense remains a strength and will be challenged by a powerful Philadelphia offense. However, the Eagles are just 3-5 against the spread in their last eight games when listed as double-digit chalk, losing four of them SU.

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

Philadelphia is running on all cylinders right now, playing as well as any team in the league. The Eagles have covered the spread in the last seven games of their eight-game winning streak, and Wentz remains one of the NFL MVP favorites at this point with a league-leading 25 touchdown passes and just five interceptions.

Chicago has dropped six in a row on the road after playing consecutive home games, and this team will be severely overmatched in this spot, especially rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Smart pick

Some betting trends may seem to favor the Bears here, but you can ignore them with Trubisky under center. He has absolutely no weapons to keep up with Philly on the scoreboard, and that will be the difference.

Chicago's defense has been suffering injuries lately, too, and surrendered progressively more points in each of the team's last three games since their winning streak. With head coach John Fox looking like a lame duck, the Bears will continue to struggle against the Eagles, who will extend their winning streak to nine games and cover the spread easily in another rout.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone over in three of the Bears' last four games against the Eagles.

The Bears are 3-1 ATS in their last four games on the road against the Eagles.

The Eagles are 7-0 ATS in their last seven games.

