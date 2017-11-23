Biggest Obstacles Steelers Face in Pursuit of Super Bowl Title This Season

4 of 6

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Steelers have already played in two prime-time games this season, with the first coming in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions and the most recent on Nov. 16 against the Tennessee Titans. And they have three more to go—all in a row—beginning Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers. That continues in Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals and is capped off in Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers have prided themselves on their prime-time performances, particularly those played at home (which the Packers and Ravens games both are). Including the Titans game, the Steelers are 23-7 when at home in prime time and 17-5 at home for prime-time games with Mike Tomlin as head coach. This has led to Tomlin saying "the stars come out when the lights are on" as a way to explain his team's dominance during nighttime games.

But it's still a lot of national scrutiny to undergo, especially when two of the three remaining prime-time contests are against AFC North rivals and the Steelers are halfway to a sweep in the division. Though it affords more time for preparation, it could also allow for an overthinking of the game plan.

And while history says Pittsburgh should have control in at least two of the contests, history does not necessarily dictate what will happen in the future. Resting on their at-home, prime-time laurels and taking their opponents lightly could swing the AFC's momentum away from their favor, potentially taking away home-field advantage in the postseason and giving them a steeper uphill climb to the Super Bowl.