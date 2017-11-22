    Kevin Durant Plans on Playing vs. Russell Westbrook, Thunder with Ankle Injury

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - JANUARY 18: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors and Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder point in different directions after the ball went out of bounds at ORACLE Arena on January 18, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant is listed as probable to play against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, per Chris Haynes of ESPN.com, and made his intentions clear earlier in the day.

    "I feel good right now," he said. "I plan on playing."

    It will be Durant's second trip back to Oklahoma City after he signed with the Warriors in the summer of 2016. Durant, who was with the Thunder for the first eight seasons of the organization's time in Oklahoma City, went off for 34 points in his return to the city during Golden State's 130-114 win last February.

            

