Kevin Durant Plans on Playing vs. Russell Westbrook, Thunder with Ankle Injury

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant is listed as probable to play against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, per Chris Haynes of ESPN.com, and made his intentions clear earlier in the day.

"I feel good right now," he said. "I plan on playing."

It will be Durant's second trip back to Oklahoma City after he signed with the Warriors in the summer of 2016. Durant, who was with the Thunder for the first eight seasons of the organization's time in Oklahoma City, went off for 34 points in his return to the city during Golden State's 130-114 win last February.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.