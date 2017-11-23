The Bludgeon Brothers Look Like Championship Material in WWE SmackDown Debut

Credit: WWE.com

They didn't stay in the ring for long, but The Bludgeon Brothers made it clear they are invigorated and inspired by their gimmick change. And it doesn't take much imagination to picture their paws gripping the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships.

Luke Harper and Erick Rowan (their names now shortened to Harper and Rowan) once served Bray Wyatt as loyal members of The Wyatt Family. WWE, though, decided to repackage them after a long stretch out of the spotlight. Tuesday night saw the debuts of the new versions of the two titans.

After weeks of vignettes promoting their arrival, they stomped into SmackDown and steamrolled The Hype Bros.

It was a short, to-the-point match. Harper and Rowan overpowered Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder with a smashmouth offense. Kyle Fowle of RealSport called it "a quick, brutal victory over the Hype Bros that immediately establishes them as a threat in the tag team division."

Beyond the action itself, the team's aura impressed.

Their Kane-like outfits look a tad corny, but the rest of the presentation works. Their entrance began with them shrouded in darkness, holding giant hammers. They then walked through yellow smoke as grinding guitar music played.



And overall, The Bludgeon Brothers look more fearsome and dangerous than they ever did as members of Wyatt's backwoods cult.

Chris Walder of The Score was clearly a fan of what he saw:

He won't be the only one. Harper and Rowan have a history of entertaining via slugfests. They are both more agile than one would expect for men their size.

And now they have a standout gimmick, and a push will likely come with it.

The Usos have been tremendous, both as challengers and as champions, but SmackDown's tag scene could use some freshness. The Bludgeon Brothers will offer that as the only pair of hosses in the division.

Credit: WWE.com

Infighting continues to endanger The Hype Bros. The Colons have been a non-factor, even after Primo Colon's knee healed. And WWE seems content to confine Breezango to backstage comedy sketches.

That doesn't leave a long line behind The Usos. And with as energized as Harper and Rowan looked in their new digs, it's safe to bet they will make their way to the front before long.

Look for The Bludgeon Brothers to claim supremacy in the blue brand's tag team division soon.