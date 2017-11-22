Clemson Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Odds, Analysis, Betting Pick

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

A few years ago, the South Carolina Gamecocks won the Palmetto Bowl five times in a row. But the Clemson Tigers have won the last three, including a blowout victory last year. Clemson shoots to stay alive in the race for a spot in the College Football Playoff when it visits South Carolina on Saturday night.

College football point spread: The Tigers opened as 16-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 36.2-23.6 Tigers (College football picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Clemson Tigers can cover the spread

The Tigers just won their fourth game in a row, beating up on Citadel last week 61-3. Clemson scored touchdowns on its first four possessions, led 38-0 at the half, covered the 46-point spread early in the third quarter and breezed home from there.

On the day, the Tigers outgained the Bulldogs 662-216, scoring three touchdowns from 50 yards and more, and they were able to rest many starters. Clemson has now outrushed 10 of its 11 opponents this season.

The Tigers already have a date with Miami in the upcoming ACC championship game. And at 10-1 overall, the defending national champs remain right in the running for a return trip to the CFP. But they cannot afford a hiccup this week, and even a shaky victory could have an effect.

Why the South Carolina Gamecocks can cover the spread

The Gamecocks are 5-1 SU and 4-1-1 ATS over their last six games, following a 31-10 victory over FCS power Wofford last week. South Carolina trailed the Terriers early 3-0, scored the next 14 points of the game, led Wofford get within 14-10 in the third quarter but ended the game with a 17-0 run.

For the day, the Gamecocks outgained the Terriers 389-227, held a 34-26 advantage in time of possession and won the turnover battle 3-0. Unfortunately they came up one score short of covering a 23-point spread.

South Carolina has now outgained six of its last nine opponents and outrushed five of its last six foes.

At 8-3 overall, South Carolina is playing for a nice bowl bid and probably relishes the opportunity to ruin Clemson's hopes of repeating as national champs.

Smart pick

The Tigers won this matchup last year 56-7, and while they're still a top five team, they're not quite as powerful now as they were then. Meanwhile, the Gamecocks are improved. Smart money here takes the points with South Carolina.

College football betting trends

Clemson is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games against South Carolina.

The total has gone under in five of Clemson's last seven games against South Carolina.

South Carolina is 9-1 ATS in its last 10 games in Week 13.

All college football odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.