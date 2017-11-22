West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Oklahoma Sooners Odds, Analysis, Betting Pick

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Since becoming Big 12 conference rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners are 5-0 straight up and 3-2 against the spread in the series with the West Virginia Mountaineers. OU is a big favorite for its game against a West Virginia team that will be without its starting quarterback Saturday afternoon.

College football point spread: The Sooners opened as 21-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 49.9-31.0 Sooners (College football picks on every game)

Why the West Virginia Mountaineers can cover the spread

The Mountaineers are shooting to bounce back this week after losing at home to Texas last week 28-14. West Virginia fell down to the Longhorns 14-0 in the second quarter, pulled to within 21-14 early in the fourth but could get no closer in a disappointing performance.

The Mountaineers had a great chance to take an early lead in that game but suffered a double whammy when quarterback Will Grier dove for the end-zone pylon but instead fumbled the ball away and broke his finger. He did not return, and West Virginia's offense struggled from there.

Prior to last week, the Mountaineers beat a pair of bowl-bound teams, Iowa State and Kansas State, back-to-back, outgaining the Cyclones by 174 yards, the Wildcats by 160.

At 5-3 in conference play, West Virginia still has a chance to make the Big 12 championship game, albeit a slim one.

Why the Oklahoma Sooners can cover the spread

The Sooners just won their sixth game in a row last week, hammering hapless Kansas 41-3. Oklahoma started a bit slowly but led 21-3 at the half and pulled away from there. Unfortunately for their financial backers, the Sooners took their foot off the gas and came up just short of covering as 41-point favorites.

On the day, Oklahoma outgained the Jayhawks 469-155. So the Sooners have now outgained each of their 11 opponents this season, nine by at least 100 yards.

Even playing against an average spread of 27 points, Oklahoma is 4-1 ATS at home this season.

Last week's victory secured the Sooners a spot in the upcoming Big 12 championship game. But if they desire a trip back to the College Football Playoff, they cannot afford a slip-up this week, and a convincing victory would be preferable.

Smart pick

Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman favorite Baker Mayfield will not start this game because of his antics last week, but he'll surely play, perhaps as soon as the second series. Meanwhile, West Virginia is without Grier. Smart money here sides with the Sooners.

College football betting trends

West Virginia is 0-3 ATS in its last three games against Oklahoma.

The total has gone over in West Virginia's last three games against Oklahoma.

Oklahoma is 4-1 ATS in its last five games in November.

