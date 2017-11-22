Josh Gordon to Practice with Browns for 1st Time Since NFL Reinstatement

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon will reportedly practice with the team Wednesday for the first time since being reinstated from suspension by the NFL.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network passed along the status update.

Gordon, who hasn't played a regular-season game since the 2014 season, is eligible to practice this week and can be activated from the commissioner's exempt list starting Nov. 27. On Monday, Browns head coach Hue Jackson talked about the excitement of getting the wideout back on the field.

"I get to open a new toy," Jackson told reporters. "I know what is in that box, but I just want to see how good it is. It is exciting that he will be back out there."

The 26-year-old Texas native had emerged as one of the league's most dynamic offensives weapons before a series of substance-abuse policy violations led to the extended absence.

He made 87 catches for an NFL-leading 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns despite playing just 14 games during the 2013 campaign. In all, he's tallied 161 grabs for 2,754 yards and 14 scores across 35 appearances for the Browns, who selected him in the 2012 supplemental draft.

After he received conditional reinstatement in early November, the receiver told Clay Skipper of GQ he used to smoke weed and drink alcohol before "probably every game of my career."

"We would stay at the team hotel and then players are allowed to go back home, get what they need, and then go to the game," Gordon said. "So I'd leave the hotel early morning, go home, eat breakfast, do my little ritual, whatever it may be, some weed, some alcohol, and then go to the game. And then, I'd definitely be partying after every game, win or lose. Every game."

Gordon added the reason this opportunity to return will be different is because he's doing it for himself, calling the previous attempts a "publicity stunt" to appease other people.

He could be part of the Browns lineup as early as Dec. 3 when they travel to play the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center in Week 13. Between his comeback and the recent return of Corey Coleman from a hand injury, Cleveland's receiving corps should see a huge boost down the stretch.