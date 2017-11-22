    Kathi Russell Arrested for Stalking, Harassing Tony Stewart and His Family

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2017

    Tony Stewart looks on during driver introductions for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Phoenix International Raceway, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
    Ralph Freso/Associated Press

    Kathi Russell was arrested Tuesday in Cape Coral, Florida, and charged with stalking, terroristic mischief and intimidation over alleged actions against former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart.

    According to Jordan Fischer of The Indy Channel, the 68-year-old woman allegedly stalked and left threatening messages for Stewart and his family for more than a year due to Stewart declining to give her an autograph at a race.

    Russell allegedly placed 333 phone calls to Stewart, Stewart's mother and Stewart's sister from March 2016 until October 2017.

    In a probable cause affidavit, it was written that Russell allegedly placed an anonymous phone call falsely saying that a plane occupied by Stewart was carrying narcotics.

    Also, Russell allegedly sent an envelope containing white powder to Indianapolis law firm Ice Miller LLP in September after receiving a notice that she had violated a protective order against Stewart's mother.

    The substance turned out to be baking soda.

    The 46-year-old Stewart retired from full-time racing in NASCAR's Cup Series at the conclusion of the 2016 season.

    He has 49 career wins and three championships to his credit, likely making him a first-ballot Hall of Fame selection.

    Stewart is currently the co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing in the Cup Series.

