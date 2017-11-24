Premier League Week 13 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Week 13 of the 2017-18 Premier League season will see Chelsea travel north to face Liverpool in another clash between top-five clubs.

Both teams have ridden win streaks towards the top of the standings, and at least one of those impressive runs will come to an end at Anfield on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Manchester United host Brighton & Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur host West Bromwich Albion, Arsenal visit Burnley, and Manchester City travel to Huddersfield Town.

Here's a look at the schedule, complete with picks and TV info:

Date, time: fixture (pick) TV info

Friday, November 24, 8 p.m. GMT: West Ham United vs. Leicester City (Draw) NBCSN/Sky Sports

Saturday, November 25, 3 p.m. GMT: Crystal Palace vs. Stoke City (Stoke)

Saturday, November 25, 3 p.m. GMT: Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (Man Utd) NBCSN

Saturday, November 25, 3 p.m. GMT: Newcastle United vs. Watford (Newcastle)

Saturday, November 25, 3 p.m. GMT: Swansea City vs. Bournemouth (Draw)

Saturday, November 25, 3 p.m. GMT: Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Bromwich Albion (Tottenham) CNBC

Saturday, November 25, 5:30 p.m. GMT: Liverpool vs. Chelsea (Chelsea) NBC/BT Sport

Sunday, November 26, 1:30 p.m. GMT: Southampton vs. Everton (Southampton) Sky Sports

Sunday, November 26, 2 p.m. GMT: Burnley vs. Arsenal (Arsenal) CNBC

Sunday, November 26, 4 p.m. GMT: Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City (City) NBCSN/Sky Sports

Viewers in the United States can stream matches via the NBC Sports App or fuboTV. Viewers in the United Kingdom can tune in via Sky Go or BT Sport App.

Preview

Chelsea have won their last four matches in the league, while Liverpool were victorious in their last three and sit just three points behind the Blues in the standings. Crucially, the Reds have conceded just once in those three games, and their defensive fortitude is a big reason for the run.

Manager Jurgen Klopp's troops struggled on the defensive end in midweek, when they gave away a healthy lead at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan against Sevilla.

Broadcaster Juliet Bawuah was among the many who mocked the Reds:

Chelsea have gone three straight matches without conceding in the Premier League, but two of those outings were dire 1-0 wins. The Blues' resilience at the back is commendable, but they'll likely have to do more on the attacking end given Liverpool's incredible attacking output.

City just keep on winning and managed to continue their solid run in midweek against Feyenoord, despite resting a couple of starters. They will be massive favourites against Huddersfield, who have impressed in their first season in the Premier League after a solid campaign in the Championship.

Per bet365, they face a huge challenge at home on Sunday:

Spurs need to pick up some momentum after losing two of their last three in the league and barely beating a struggling Borussia Dortmund side in midweek. They host West Bromwich Albion, who have lost their last four and parted company with manager Tony Pulis on Monday.