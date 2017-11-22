Scouts: Michael Porter Jr. Injury Leaves 3 Legit Contenders for 2018 No. 1 Pick

1 of 5

Lefteris Pitarakis/Associated Press

Since the Porter news broke on Tuesday, scouts have brought up three No. 1 overall candidates: Duke's Marvin Bagley III, Arizona's DeAndre Ayton and Slovenia's Luka Doncic.

"All three are legitimate, with the upper hand going to Doncic," one NBA executive told Bleacher Report.

After helping Goran Dragic and Slovenia win gold at EuroBasket over the summer, Doncic leads Euroleague in scoring (19.8 ppg). His success has come against pros, and he's distinguished himself with playmaking, shooting, IQ and competitiveness.

"Probably Doncic," said a scout when asked about the No. 1 favorite. "I really like Bagley and Ayton, though. Not sure I'd put Mohamed Bamba in the No. 1-slot pool."

Bagley has been a force in four games against weaker, mid-major competition, averaging 23.0 points and 9.8 rebounds in those contests. He's wowing with athletic, high-energy plays and flashes of versatility fueled by ball-handling skills and shooting range.

However, during his one opportunity against a quality opponent (Michigan State) and a projected lottery big man in Jaren Jackson Jr., Bagley lasted 10 minutes before hurting his eye in an 88-81 win. And since he reclassified after his junior year in high school, scouts haven't had the chance to see him nearly as much as they've seen Porter and Ayton.

The numbers and eye test on Ayton have been convincing. A 7'1", 250-pounder with 7'5 ½" length, he's made the basket appear small. He's looked improved out of the post and confident shooting jumpers.

Questions have been raised about his motor and body language in the past. Last year, he fell behind Porter and Bagley in the recruiting ranks. But Ayton has quickly begun to win back support through two weeks, and it may not have anything to do with his Porter's ailing back.