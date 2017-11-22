A-League Round 8 Betting Preview: Odds, Trends and Analysis for Week's Matches

Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Sydney FC became the first A-League club to hold all three major Australian football trophies in a calendar year when they squeezed past Adelaide United in a classic FFA Cup final on Tuesday night.



Former Serbia international Milos Ninkovic opened the scoring before Nikola Mileusnic levelled for the Reds. In extra-time, on the 111th minute, Brazilian Bobo headed a goal home for the Sky Blues to make history.



The win caps off a brilliant 12 months for Graham Arnold's charges, and the good times don't look like they are ending anytime soon with the champions holding a two-point lead at the summit of the A-League table.



This week's assignment comes on Saturday night, when they host Brisbane Roar at Allianz Stadium. As you would expect, the Sydneysiders are a $1.53 AUD favorite to win their sixth game from eight starts, according to AustralianGambling. The Queenslanders are out at $5.50, with a draw at $4.



Arnold's success has led to his name being thrown into the mix as a potential replacement for the now vacant Socceroos coaching role after Ange Postecoglou resigned from the position on Wednesday morning.



The Newcastle Jets, the side who came up short by a score of 2-1 against Sydney in the league last week, host Melbourne Victory on Thursday night in the first match of the round.



Victory finally got their first win of the campaign with a 2-0 victory out west against Perth Glory, thanks to goals from Besart Berisha and Leroy George.



Last season's runners-up are outsiders to make it two wins in a row, but only just at $2.50, while the Jets, who've been in good form after collecting 14 points from their opening seven games, are at $2.40.



Melbourne City sit just one point behind the Jets in third place and are expected to keep the pressure on the top two with a win over Perth Glory.



Despite losing 3-1 to Brisbane last week, City are $1.67 to secure all three points against the Glory ($4.50), who have slipped down to seventh on the table with two losses in as many games.



The Reds ($2.60) must dust themselves off after losing the FFA Cup final for a home match against Western Sydney Wanderers ($2.40) on Sunday night, while the bottom-placed Wellington Phoenix are a surprise favorite, at $2.10, to beat Central Coast Mariners ($3.25) on Saturday afternoon.