    A-League Round 8 Betting Preview: Odds, Trends and Analysis for Week's Matches

    OddsShark.comFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2017

    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 21: Graham Arnold head coach of Sydney gestures during the FFA Cup Final match between Sydney FC and Adelaide United at Allianz Stadium on November 21, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)
    Jason McCawley/Getty Images

    Sydney FC became the first A-League club to hold all three major Australian football trophies in a calendar year when they squeezed past Adelaide United in a classic FFA Cup final on Tuesday night.

    Former Serbia international Milos Ninkovic opened the scoring before Nikola Mileusnic levelled for the Reds. In extra-time, on the 111th minute, Brazilian Bobo headed a goal home for the Sky Blues to make history.

    The win caps off a brilliant 12 months for Graham Arnold's charges, and the good times don't look like they are ending anytime soon with the champions holding a two-point lead at the summit of the A-League table.

    This week's assignment comes on Saturday night, when they host Brisbane Roar at Allianz Stadium. As you would expect, the Sydneysiders are a $1.53 AUD favorite to win their sixth game from eight starts, according to AustralianGambling. The Queenslanders are out at $5.50, with a draw at $4.

    Arnold's success has led to his name being thrown into the mix as a potential replacement for the now vacant Socceroos coaching role after Ange Postecoglou resigned from the position on Wednesday morning.

    The Newcastle Jets, the side who came up short by a score of 2-1 against Sydney in the league last week, host Melbourne Victory on Thursday night in the first match of the round.

    Victory finally got their first win of the campaign with a 2-0 victory out west against Perth Glory, thanks to goals from Besart Berisha and Leroy George.

    Last season's runners-up are outsiders to make it two wins in a row, but only just at $2.50, while the Jets, who've been in good form after collecting 14 points from their opening seven games, are at $2.40.

    Melbourne City sit just one point behind the Jets in third place and are expected to keep the pressure on the top two with a win over Perth Glory.

    Despite losing 3-1 to Brisbane last week, City are $1.67 to secure all three points against the Glory ($4.50), who have slipped down to seventh on the table with two losses in as many games.

    The Reds ($2.60) must dust themselves off after losing the FFA Cup final for a home match against Western Sydney Wanderers ($2.40) on Sunday night, while the bottom-placed Wellington Phoenix are a surprise favorite, at $2.10, to beat Central Coast Mariners ($3.25) on Saturday afternoon.

