Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Odds, NBA Betting Pick

The Golden State Warriors (13-4) hope to have Kevin Durant available on Wednesday when they visit his former team the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-9) as road favorites at the sportsbooks. Durant is listed as questionable with an ankle injury and has averaged 24.9 points per game this season.

Point spread: The Warriors opened as five-point favorites; the total is at 224, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report.



NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 109.1-104.8, Warriors (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Warriors can cover the spread

With or without Durant, the Warriors are a dangerous offensive team and would just have to find another scorer to fill in for him if he happens to sit out. Golden State's leading scorer Stephen Curry is averaging 25.6 points while Klay Thompson is at 20.1 per game on a career-best 49.6 percent shooting from the field.

The Thunder have lost two games in a row overall along with seven straight meetings in the series both straight up and against the spread, according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

Why the Thunder can cover the spread

Oklahoma City is 5-2 at home this year SU and ATS, and he should be motivated to play Golden State here. The Thunder are riding a three-game home winning streak, beating opponents by an average of nearly 12 points during that stretch. They lost their last two games on the road, where they have gone a disappointing 2-7 this season.

Regardless, they have three players averaging 20 points or more in Paul George (21.9), Russell Westbrook (20.1) and Carmelo Anthony (20.0), and the Warriors will likely have trouble matching up with them defensively, especially if Durant is unable to play.

Smart betting pick

Golden State remains the best team in the West if not the entire NBA, but this will be another good test for the defending league champions. The Warriors are 7-2 SU away from home yet just 4-5 ATS, failing to cover the spread in each of the first three games of their current four-game road trip despite winning the last two.

Oklahoma City is better than both the teams Golden State beat recently (Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets), so look for a much closer matchup, with the home team covering as an underdog.

NBA betting trends

Golden State is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

Golden State is 16-6 ATS in its last 22 games on the road.

The total has gone under in 17 of Oklahoma City's last 25 games.

