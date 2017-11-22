WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from November 21

WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from November 21November 22, 2017
The November 21 episode of SmackDown Live should have featured the fallout from Survivor Series but as the brand prepares for its December pay-per-view, Night of Champions, several new faces were introduced.
Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan debuted and put the womens' division on notice. Desperate to erase the disappointment of their stints in NXT, the three Superstars attacked former women's champions Naomi, Becky Lynch, Natalya and Charlotte in an explosive first appearance.
The Bludgeon Brothers brutalized The Hype Bros in their first victory. In the process, they instantly entered the tag title picture and earned a surprisingly strong reaction from the WWE Universe.
Lacking among all the new faces and stories, though, was star power.
In the wake of a Survivor Series pay-per-view brimming with it, the lack of recognizable faces in key roles hurt an otherwise strong broadcast.
Delve deeper into these topics with this week's rundown of the biggest winners, losers and moments from Tuesday's broadcast.
WInners: Liv Morgan, Ruby Riot and Sarah Logan
Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan may not have made the impact they wanted during their time in NXT but they wasted little time making a name for themselves Tuesday on SmackDown Live.
The trio of newcomers pummeled both Naomi and Becky Lynch during a backstage segment, brutalizing them and sending a message to the remainder of the locker room. That message grew louder and clearer when they interrupted the SmackDown Women's Championship match and assaulted both Charlotte and Natalya.
Right out of the gate, three women who were left to wallow in mediocrity and relative obscurity in NXT were presented as keys to the future of the SmackDown Live women's division. It was a monumental debut for three women looking to make their mark in WWE.
Positioning Ruby Riot as the leader of the trio was a smart move as the immensely talented in-ring competitor never really got her shot to prove what she is capable of in the NXT ring. Now faced with the opportunity to square off with Charlotte, Becky Lynch and Natalya, expect that to change.
Logan could very well be the breakout star.
Arguably the most underutilized worker in NXT, she has a wealth of talent to showcase and will hopefully get the opportunity to do so.
Morgan is an entertaining and energetic performer. Like Carmella, what she lacks in in-ring experience, she makes up for in personality.
Loser: Star Power
Tuesday was an interesting and entertaining episode of SmackDown Live but the biggest loser, by far, was the show's star power.
There was no Randy Orton nor was there John Cena. Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode were relegated to the role of lumberjack. United States champion Baron Corbin did not even have a significant role in the show.
Instead, it was centered around Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, the debuts of three NXT female Superstars, the debut of Bludgeon Brothers and a dilemma for general manager Daniel Bryan.
While fine and dandy, the followup to a fairly significant Survivor Series pay-per-view could have used an injection of star power to boost its status.
This may be grasping at straws to come up with a loser from what was a quality episode of the Tuesday night staple but even an appearance from Orton, who is hardly the most dynamic performer in the world, would have been a welcome addition.
Winners: The Bludgeon Brothers
After weeks of vignettes, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan re-emerged as Bludgeon Brothers and obliterated The Hype Bros in a squash match that was received extremely well by the WWE Universe.
In the best shape of their careers, and showing intensity unlike any they had shown during their time as singles competitors or with The Wyatt Family, the team was mightily impressive in a match in which they absolutely needed to be.
It remains to be seen what direction they take, what with the current tag team champions The Usos being heels as well, but one thing is for certain: the fans have bought into the act early on and more importantly, the performers themselves appear invested in it.
In every instance of a reality-challenging gimmick throughout WWE history, it has been the performer's ability to buy into the material given them that has determined its overall success. Harper and Rowan are off to a good start.