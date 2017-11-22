WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from November 21

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

The November 21 episode of SmackDown Live should have featured the fallout from Survivor Series but as the brand prepares for its December pay-per-view, Night of Champions, several new faces were introduced.

Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan debuted and put the womens' division on notice. Desperate to erase the disappointment of their stints in NXT, the three Superstars attacked former women's champions Naomi, Becky Lynch, Natalya and Charlotte in an explosive first appearance.

The Bludgeon Brothers brutalized The Hype Bros in their first victory. In the process, they instantly entered the tag title picture and earned a surprisingly strong reaction from the WWE Universe.

Lacking among all the new faces and stories, though, was star power.

In the wake of a Survivor Series pay-per-view brimming with it, the lack of recognizable faces in key roles hurt an otherwise strong broadcast.

Delve deeper into these topics with this week's rundown of the biggest winners, losers and moments from Tuesday's broadcast.