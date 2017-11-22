FIFA 18 Ultimate Team: Paul Pogba, Eden Hazard Lead TOTW 10

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Eden Hazard has received a 91-rated in-form card in FIFA 18's Ultimate Team mode thanks to his brace against West Bromwich Albion last weekend, and he is joined by Paul Pogba in Team of the Week 10.

The Manchester United star played a key role in their 4-1 victory over Newcastle United, while Shkodran Mustafi and Callum Wilson also feature from the English top flight.

Serie A is well represented with Radja Nainggolan, Lorenzo Insigne and Mauro Icardi all in the starting XI, while the Bundesliga has five players included in the overall squad.

EA Sports released the lineup on Wednesday:

Here is the Team of the Week in full:

Starting XI

Position: GK. Neto, Valencia, Brazil. New Rating: 83

Position: CB. Shkodran Mustafi, Arsenal, Germany. New Rating: 87

Position: CB. Dante, Nice, Brazil. New Rating: 84

Position: CB. Matthijs De Ligt, Ajax, Netherlands. New Rating: 81

Position: CAM. Eden Hazard, Chelsea, Belgium. New Rating: 91

Position: CM. Radja Nainggolan, Roma, Belgium. New Rating: 87

Position: CM. Arturo Vidal, Bayern Munich, Chile. New Rating: 88

Position: CDM. Paul Pogba, Manchester United, France. New Rating: 88

Position: LW. Lorenzo Insigne, Napoli, Italy. New Rating: 86

Position: ST. Mauro Icardi, Inter Milan, Argentina. New Rating: 87

Position: ST. Max Kruse, Werder Bremen, Germany. New Rating: 84

Substitutes

Position: GK. Ron-Robert Zieler, Stuttgart, Germany. New Rating: 82

Position: SS. Raffael, Borussia Monchengladbach, Brazil. New Rating: 84

Position: LM. Yunus Malli, Wolfsburg, Turkey. New Rating: 82

Position: LM. Gonzalo Castro, Malaga, Uruguay. New Rating: 81

Position: CM. Javier Pastore, Paris Saint-Germain, Argentina. New Rating: 84

Position: ST. Emmanuel Adebayor, Medipol Basaksehir, Togo. New Rating: 82

Position: ST. Callum Wilson, Bournemouth, England. New Rating: 81

Reserves

Position: CB. Gian Marco Ferrari, Sampdoria, Italy. New Rating: 80

Position: CM. Melero, Huesca, Spain. New Rating: 78

Position: ST. Teemu Pukki, Brondby, Finland. New Rating: 78

Position: ST. Danny Hylton, Luton Town, England. New Rating: 76

Position: RW. Craig-Mackail Smith, Wycombe Wanderers, Scotland. New Rating: 72

Paul Pogba, Manchester United

Pogba made his first appearance for United since September 12, but the Frenchman slotted back into the team as if he'd never left.

The midfielder put in a superb all-round performance and set up Anthony Martial with a sublime cross after shifting the ball past Isaac Hayden, and he also got on the scoresheet himself when he tapped in Marcus Rashford's header.

Football writer Liam Canning hailed his efforts:

ESPN FC's Rob Dawson demonstrated the positive impact Pogba has on the Red Devils' attacking play:

Pogba has been rewarded with a new card for his troubles, and while his overall rating has only gone up by one, his attributes have improved quite significantly.

His passing and dribbling have both improved to 87 from 84, while his shooting has moved up from 79 to 81, so he'll be a bigger threat in front of goal. However, he'll need to make runs from slightly deeper now as his position is defensive midfield.

Eden Hazard, Chelsea

Hazard was at his electric best on Saturday as the Blues dismantled West Brom 4-0.

The Belgian played a key role in Alvaro Morata's opener, as it was a rebound from Hazard's shot that the Spaniard converted, and the winger netted two well-taken strikes of his own.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella shared the numbers behind his performance:

Football journalist Dan Levene was similarly enamoured by him:

Hazard's pace and dribbling stats are already in the elite 90 bracket, and they're even better thanks to his upgrade, while his 82 shooting and 84 passing take another step toward that becoming 85 and 86, respectively.

Perhaps the most notable change is his position, which will be attacking midfield. That will allow him to provide a greater threat centrally than his usual place on the left wing.