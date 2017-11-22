Donald Trump Says Staying in Locker Room During Anthem Almost as Bad as Kneeling

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Getty Images

President Donald Trump criticized a reported proposal Wednesday that would ask NFL players to remain in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem rather than kneeling.

In a tweet, Trump expressed his belief that remaining in the locker room wouldn't be much of an improvement and took a shot at NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in the process: "The NFL is now thinking about a new idea - keeping teams in the Locker Room during the National Anthem next season. That's almost as bad as kneeling! When will the highly paid Commissioner finally get tough and smart? This issue is killing your league!"

According to the Washington Post (h/t ESPN.com), some NFL owners think the NFL will change its anthem policy next season to keep players in the locker room during its playing.

ESPN.com added the change would be a return to the NFL's previous policy, as players weren't asked to be on the sidelines for the anthem until 2009.

Trump has voiced his displeasure with players kneeling or sitting during the anthem on multiple occasions. During a rally in Alabama in September, Trump said, "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He's fired! He's fired!'"

That led to a spike in player protests, which was a practice started by then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick during the 2016 preseason to raise awareness of racial injustice.

In October, Goodell said that "everyone should stand for the national anthem," per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

While the NFL suggests players stand for the anthem, there is currently no rule in place that forces them to do so.