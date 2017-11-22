Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo Leagues

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Fantasy football owners can never claim players aren't stepping up and giving them options this time of year.

In fact, the NFL's biggest surprises are in a giving mood just in time for the holiday season. The Week 12 waiver wire is the latest example, with potential long-term players at quarterback and even the elusive running back spot, which usually only happens near the start of the season.

Whether injuries, lineup changes or something else created these openings doesn't matter—the production is there for the taking.

Here's a look at some top-flight sleepers likely available in most Yahoo standard 12-team leagues.

Week 12 Waiver-Wire Targets

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, TB (9 percent owned)

Case Keenum, QB, MIN (40 percent owned)

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, CHI (6 percent owned)

Jacoby Brissett, QB, IND (18 percent owned)

Samaje Perine, RB, WAS (33 percent owned)

Devontae Booker, RB, DEN (7 percent owned)

Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (35 percent owned)

Elijah McGuire, RB, NYJ (6 percent owned)

Marlon Mack, RB, IND (28 percent owned)

Corey Coleman, WR, CLE (31 percent owned)

Bruce Ellington, WR, HOU (8 percent owned)

Josh Doctson, WR, WAS (27 percent owned)

Zay Jones, WR, BUF (9 percent owned)

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, ARI (0 percent owned)

O.J. Howard, TE, TB (22 percent owned)

Adam Shaheen, TE, CHI (1 percent owned)

Need some quick production on a short week?

Case Keenum of the Minnesota Vikings is the guy to grab.

A quality option at the most streaming-friendly position of all, Keenum has been a relief to fantasy owners just as he has to the Vikings. Those who have scooped him up at the right time have received outbursts of 18.52, 26.06 and 17.2 points over his last three outings.

Former quarterback Rich Gannon is one of many impressed with Keenum:

Keenum isn't a starter in fantasy leagues every time out, but this week is interesting thanks to what could be a game with plenty of scoring against the Detroit Lions.

With his offense putting up at least 33 points in two out of his last three outings, Keenum is a solid option for those in need at the position.

Devontae Booker, RB, DEN (7 percent owned)

Devontae Booker of the Denver Broncos is one of two backs on the wire who might turn into notable producers for the remainder of the season.

Booker scored 12.8 points in Week 11, rushing for 44 yards on 14 carries and catching five of his six targets for 54 yards, though the real story was he outtouched starter C.J. Anderson.

As Rotoworld's Rich Hribar pointed out, Booker might be a big winner moving forward as the reeling Broncos head into evaluation season:

Opportunity will keep equating to production for Booker, who has a season high of 16.4 points already. He isn't the most electric runner, but he is solid enough to insert into lineups right away.

This is especially the case in Week 12 against an Oakland Raiders defense allowing the sixth-most points to opposing backs on average.

Zay Jones, WR, BUF (9 percent owned)

The default No. 1 wideout for the Buffalo Bills in Week 11, Zay Jones only totaled 6.8 points while catching four of his seven targets for 68 yards.

It's no reason to ignore Jones, though, who is now the top option in Buffalo's arsenal after an injury to Kelvin Benjamin. He's received seven or more targets in three of his last four appearances and scored once while reaching double digits—a sign he's going to keep seeing steady usage no matter who lines up under center.

At the least, Jones is a nice stash option at an incredibly deep position this year as he keeps earning rave reviews like this one from Joe Buscaglia of WKBW:

Then again, some will avoid stashing Jones and start him outright in Week 12—which makes plenty of sense considering he's facing the defense allowing the most points outright to his position when he lines up against the Kansas City Chiefs.

No matter how owners choose to use him, Jones isn't hurt by his weird quarterback situation and will see his ownership percentage leap.

Adam Shaheen, TE, CHI (1 percent owned)

Week 11 was one of breakouts for tight end.

For those who don't trust Ricky Seals-Jones, Adam Shaheen of the Chicago Bears is a great alternative.

The rookie caught all four of his targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Week 11, totaling 10.1 points in the process. He's now caught all six of his targets over his past two games with both guys on the depth chart in front of him out of the lineup.

It's hard not to like the second-round rookie as a redzone target considering he comes in at 6'6" and 270 pounds. The Bears seem to feel the same way now that the depth chart in front of him is clear.

Like some of the other options listed here, Shaheen has the ability to help owners right away thanks to a quality matchup, this one pitting him against a Philadelphia Eagles team allowing the 10th-most points to tight ends.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.