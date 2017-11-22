Antoine Griezmann Says Manchester United Transfer 'A Possibility'

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has called a potential move to Manchester United "a possibility" after he came close to joining the Red Devils last summer, only to sign a new contract in Spain's capital.

Griezmann talked about future prospects in his new biography, "Behind a smile, the life of the Little Prince told by himself," and specifically touched upon United as a destination (h/t Sky Sports' Andrew Dickson):

"Although I might be missing out on titles, I have everything here to be happy but that does not mean to say I won't go one day.

"I haven't made that decision. It all depends on various factors. I have nothing against England except for the weather. Manchester United is a possibility.

"As much as I repeat that I am delighted at Atletico, I have a great coach and great team-mates, they regularly ask me about my future. I do not exclude anything."

Football expert James Horncastle recently appeared on BBC 5 live Sport alongside fellow pundit Julien Laurens and said "there's already an awareness within the club [Atletico] that he's going":

MailOnline's Pete Jenson confirmed in June that after reports suggested he was on the verge of joining United Griezmann elected to stay with Atleti during their summer transfer ban and signed a new contract until 2022.

The decision to stay was thought to be largely motivated by the fact Los Rojiblancos would have been unable to sign a replacement, although football writer Ryan Baldi recently questioned if the club made the right decision:

Despite signing a new deal at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Griezmann's release clause remained set at €100 million (£88.7 million), meaning United could be convinced to pick up their interest in 2018.

However, United manager Jose Mourinho later signed Romelu Lukaku from Everton in a £75 million deal, and there are questions as to whether Griezmann now holds the same value. A failure to net in Saturday's 0-0 stalemate against Real Madrid extended the France international's scoreless run, per Goal:

Griezmann's comments on England's climate are one area of concern for the Red Devils—second to Manchester City in the Premier League—considering La Liga leaders Barcelona have also been linked with his signature.

Earlier in November, French newspaper Le10Sport (h/t Calciomercato.com) reported the Blaugrana had even reached a "principle of agreement" to sign Griezmann.

United are already learning to balance the expectations of two superstar strikers after Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently made his return from a seven-month knee injury layoff to offer Lukaku some stiff competition up front.

Griezmann's hint at being open to joining the Red Devils suggests Mourinho could have an even greater dilemma on his hands next season as Atletico's ace again fails to rule out a future Old Trafford switch.