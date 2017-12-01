England World Cup Draw 2018: Fixtures, Matchups and Players to Watch in Russia

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

England will line up against Belgium, Panama and Tunisia in Group G of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after Friday's draw at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia.

The Three Lions confirmed the opponents standing between them and a place in the tournament's round of 16:

Manager Gareth Southgate has the objective of forming a squad capable of leading England to World Cup glory, or at the least beating the miserable group-stage exit they recorded at the 2014 World Cup.

England will open its World Cup campaign on June 18 against Tunisia.

The team's boss will already have some idea of the players he knows will be on the plane to Russia, while others in and around the squad will have question marks hanging over their spot.

With a little more than six months left until the 2018 World Cup kicks off, here's a look at some of those England stars worth keeping an eye on.

Raheem Sterling

After a lacklustre first season in Manchester City colours, Raheem Sterling has gone a long way to restoring his reputation at the Etihad Stadium this season and has been one of the club's more impressive figures.

A return of nine goals and two assists in his first 12 appearances of the Premier League season would be considered impressive for a striker, although a ratio of two strikes after earning 35 England caps isn't nearly as prolific.

City manager Pep Guardiola looks to have figured out a system that optimises the talents of the former Liverpool player; the question now is whether Southgate can do the same to squeeze the best out of Sterling.

Danny Rose

A topsy-turvy 2017 may have Danny Rose's World Cup spot in some state of doubt after the defender was forced to sit out 10 months with a knee injury, although the early indications are Southgate wants him in the squad.

The Guardian's David Hytner reported in October that Rose had returned to Tottenham Hotspur training, and one month later he was back in England's starting XI for November's friendly 0-0 draw against Germany.

Ryan Bertrand, Aaron Cresswell and Leighton Baines look likely to be his main competition for the starting spot at left-back.

Welshman Ben Davies has excelled to compete for Tottenham's starting slot in defence this term, and Rose's path to an international starting spot could become blurred should Davies keep his spot.

Harry Kane

If there were one name you would bet to be in England's starting lineup when they face their opening World Cup fixture against Tunisia, Spurs star Harry Kane would be it after yet another prolific Premier League campaign.

The Tottenham talisman has scored 16 goals in 18 games across the English top flight and UEFA Champions League this season, and with Wayne Rooney now retired, he's the man to take the Three Lions roaring forward.

That's if they roar at all, however. Kane started three of England's four matches at their last major tournament, Euro 2016, and couldn't find the back of the net—an illustration of England's woes when it comes to transferring their stars' Premier League form to the international stage.

With 12 goals in 23 international appearances, Kane boasts the best scoring record of any called into the England squad over the past 12 months, and he will shoulder massive pressure to lead them to success.