    NFL Picks Week 12: Expert Predictions, Odds Guide and Over-Under Lines

    Richard JanvrinFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2017

    JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 12: A backview Quarterback Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers on the sidelines during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on November 12, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 20-17 in overtime. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
    Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

    Week 12 of the NFL season is unlike any other week in the NFL—it's Thanksgiving!

    In addition to some good food and being with family, we'll have three games on deck to consume as we chow down on some turkey.

    The grind of wagering on games never stops, though.

    The experts over at NFL Pick Watch have made their selections on these games. We'll also take a quick peek at each game, offer some score projections and take a short dive into a few of the matchups. All odds are via OddsShark.

                              

    Week 12 Odds and Predictions

    Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

    Date and Time: Thursday, November 23, at 12:30 p.m. ET

    Expert Consensus: Minnesota (66 percent)

    Spread and Over/Under Total: Vikings -3, 44.5 O/U

    Pick: Vikings 27, Lions 20

                        

    Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys

    Date and Time: Thursday, November 23, at 4:30 p.m. ET

    Expert Consensus: Los Angeles (55 percent)

    Spread and Over/Under Total: Even, 48 O/U

    Pick: Chargers 28, Dallas 24

                  

    New York Giants at Washington Redskins

    Date and Time: Thursday, November 23, at 8:30 p.m. ET

    Expert Consensus: Washington (100 percent)

    Spread and Over/Under Total: Washington -7.5, 44.5 O/U

    Pick: Redskins 30, Giants 17

                     

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

    Date and Time: Sunday, November 26, at 1 p.m. ET

    Expert Consensus: Atlanta (88 percent)

    Spread and Over/Under Total: Atlanta -10, 49 O/U

    Pick: Falcons 33, Buccaneers 19

                  

    Carolina Panthers at New York Jets

    Date and Time: Sunday, November 26, at 1 p.m. ET

    Expert Consensus: Carolina (100 percent)

    Spread and Over/Under Total: Carolina -5, 39.5 O/U

    Pick: Panthers 30, Jets 18

                   

    Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

    Date and Time: Sunday, November 26, at 1 p.m. ET

    Expert Consensus: Tennessee (66 percent)

    Spread and Over/Under Total: Tennessee -3.5, 44 O/U

    Pick: Titans 23, Colts 20

                   

    Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

    Date and Time: Sunday, November 26, at 1 p.m. ET

    Expert Consensus: Cincinnati (100 percent)

    Spread and Over/Under Total: Cincinnati -8, 38 O/U

    Pick: Bengals 23, Browns 12

                 

    Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles

    Date and Time: Sunday, November 26, at 1 p.m. ET

    Expert Consensus: Philadelphia (100 percent)

    Spread and Over/Under Total: Philadelphia -14, 44 O/U

    Pick: Eagles 34, Bears 14

                 

    Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

    Date and Time: Sunday, November 26, at 1 p.m. ET

    Expert Consensus: Kansas City (88 percent)

    Spread and Over/Under Total: Chiefs -10, 46 O/U

    Pick: Chiefs 24, Bills 17

                    

    Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

    Date and Time: Sunday, November 26, at 1 p.m. ET

    Expert Consensus: New England (100 percent)

    Spread and Over/Under Total: Patriots -17, 47.5 O/U

    Pick: Patriots 40, Dolphins 15

                  

    Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    Date and Time: Sunday, November 26, at 4:05 p.m. ET

    Expert Consensus: Seattle (100 percent)

    Spread and Over/Under Total: Seahawks -7, 43 O/U

    Pick: Seahawks 27, 49ers 14

                

    New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams

    Date and Time: Sunday, November 23, at 4:25 p.m. ET

    Expert Consensus: New Orleans (55 percent)

    Spread and Over/Under Total: LA Rams -2.5, 53.5 O/U

    Pick: Saints 28, Rams 27

                 

    Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders

    Date and Time: Sunday, November 26, at 4:25 p.m. ET

    Expert Consensus: Oakland (88 percent)

    Spread and Over/Under Total: Raiders -5, 43.5 O/U

    Pick: Raiders 23, Broncos 9

                 

    Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals

    Date and Time: Sunday, November 26, at 4:25 p.m. ET

    Expert Consensus: Jacksonville (100 percent)

    Spread and Over/Under Total: Jaguars -5, 38 O/U

    Pick: Jaguars 24, Cardinals 3

                

    Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers

    Date and Time: Sunday, November 26, at 8:30 p.m. ET

    Expert Consensus: Pittsburgh (100 percent)

    Spread and Over/Under Total: Steelers -14, 41 O/U

    Pick: Steelers 30, Packers 10

                  

    Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens

    Date and Time: Monday, November 27, at 8:30 p.m. ET

    Expert Consensus: Baltimore (100 percent)

    Spread and Over/Under Total: Ravens -7, 38 O/U

    Pick: Ravens 18, Texans 12

                  

    Analysis

    Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 08: Defensive End Joey Bosa #99 of the Los Angeles Chargers in action against the New York Giants during an NFL game at MetLife Stadium on October 8, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the
    Al Pereira/Getty Images

    The middle of three games on Thanksgiving Day looks like it should be the most competitive/fun.

    That's on paper at least.

    In Week 11, the Cowboys were slaughtered by the Eagles. Without running back Ezekiel Elliott and, probably more importantly, left tackle Tyron Smith, the Cowboys could not get anything moving on offense or stop the Eagles pass rush.

    According to Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News, Smith said he'll be good to go for Thursday:

    Smith suiting up will help immensely. The Chargers possess perhaps the most prolific defensive line duo in the NFL with Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa.

    Without Smith, those two are going to decimate the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott.

    If he does suit up, Prescott will still have to deal with a stout Chargers defense.

    The Chargers also have quite a cast of weapons.

    This should be a close, competitive game, but I'll side with the Chargers defense and their pass rush containing Prescott.

                 

    Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 19: Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs calls out the play in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants on November 19, 2017 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    At first glance, this feels like an easy win for the Chiefs. While they should pull off the victory, this game may be a little bit closer than we give the Bills credit for.

    Yes, the Bills have been a train wreck in recent weeks, especially in Week 11 where they allowed the Chargers to score 54 points on them.

    In Week 11, quarterback Nathan Peterman got his first NFL start. And he was terrible with five interceptions in the first half.

    For whatever reason, the Bills are against Tyrod Taylor, though he gives them the best chance to win.

    Although they are anti-Taylor, the Bills have smartened up (at least temporarily) to give Taylor the ball in Week 12—he'll start, according to the Bills Twitter account:

    Taylor will get to go up against a beatable Chiefs secondary.

    According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Bills will likely be without wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin for Week 12:

    The Bills have limited weapons as it is, so losing him will hurt. However, Taylor might be able to pass enough and running back LeSean McCoy is, well, McCoy.

    I'll take the Chiefs, but don't be shocked if we get a Bills upset.

    Remember: With Taylor starting, he'll have a bit of extra motivation to put the coaching staff in their place.

                       

    Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

    MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 19: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots takes the field for warm ups prior to the game against the Oakland Raiders at Estadio Azteca on November 19, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
    Buda Mendes/Getty Images

    This game is set up to be the Boston Massacre 2.0.

    With the Patriots being 17-points favorites, they're in position to throttle the Dolphins.

    According to James Walker of ESPN, Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler suffered a concussion in Week 11:

    And, according to Alain Poupart of Dolphins.com, Cutler did not practice Wednesday.

    It's looking more and more like Matt Moore will get the start.

    The Patriots get a bad rap for a bad defense, but in the points margin? They don't allow too much—not a single opposing team has put up over 20 points since Week 4.

    Expect the Patriots to score at will and for the Dolphins and Moore to ponder the question of why they even bothered showing up for this game.

    Patriots win huge.

