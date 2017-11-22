NFL Power Rankings 2017: Week 12 Conference Standings and Latest Super Bowl Odds

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Only four NFL teams are more than two games out of the playoff race as we enter the 12th week of the regular season. It should make for an exciting finish down the stretch, and we may see one of the most fascinating closes to a season in recent memory.

Here's a look at a fresh set of power rankings, in addition to quick breakdowns of each wild-card race. Then, we'll take a peek at some Super Bowl odds, courtesy of OddsShark.

Week 12 Power Rankings

1. Philadelphia Eagles (9-1)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2)

3. Minnesota Vikings (8-2)

4. New England Patriots (8-2)

5. New Orleans Saints (8-2)

6. Carolina Panthers (7-3)

7. Los Angeles Rams (7-3)

8. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3)

9. Atlanta Falcons (6-4)

10. Detroit Lions (6-4)

11. Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

12. Kansas City Chiefs (6-4)

13. Tennessee Titans (6-4)

14. Los Angeles Chargers (4-6)

15. Baltimore Ravens (5-5)

16. Washington Redskins (4-6)

17. New York Jets (4-6)

18. Cincinnati Bengals (4-6)

19. Oakland Raiders (4-6)

20. Green Bay Packers (5-5)

21. Dallas Cowboys (5-5)

22. Houston Texans (4-6)

23. Arizona Cardinals (4-6)

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6)

25. Chicago Bears (3-7)

26. Indianapolis Colts (3-7)

27. Buffalo Bills (5-5)

28. Miami Dolphins (4-6)

29. Denver Broncos (3-7)

30. San Francisco 49ers (1-9)

31. New York Giants (2-8)

32. Cleveland Browns (0-10)

The Philadelphia Eagles are the obvious No. 1 team in the power rankings thanks to a league-best 9-1 record and the fact they've won their last three games by an average of 26.3 points, but there really isn't a clear-cut No. 2 team behind them.

The four 8-2 squads are sitting in the second through fifth slots above, but one can make a good case for any of them to be considered for the silver medal right now.

For the moment, the Pittsburgh Steelers are No. 2. They have an elite running back in Le'Veon Bell, the top wide receiver in the game in Antonio Brown and a well-rounded defense that has found form in recent weeks. Ugly losses to the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars seem like they are in the rearview mirror.

The Minnesota Vikings posted the most impressive win of Week 11 when they crushed the Los Angeles Rams 24-7 at home. They have a well-rounded offense and a stout defense that can hang with any team in the league.

The New England Patriots are taking the NFL by storm after struggling through the first month of the season. They have won six straight games and are firing on all cylinders on offense. The defense has come to play as of late, holding the Oakland Raiders to just eight points on Sunday.

Finally, the New Orleans Saints are the hottest team in football thanks to eight straight wins, a dominant one-two rushing attack led by Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and a suffocating pass defense.

Any of those teams can realistically hold the Lombardi Trophy in February.

AFC Standings

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2)

2. New England Patriots (8-2)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (6-4)

5. Tennessee Titans (6-4)

6. Baltimore Ravens (5-5)

7. Buffalo Bills (5-5)

8. Miami Dolphins (4-6)

9. New York Jets (4-6)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (4-6)

11. Houston Texans (4-6)

12. Los Angeles Chargers (4-6)

13. Oakland Raiders (4-6)

14. Indianapolis Colts (3-7)

15. Denver Broncos (3-7)

16. Cleveland Browns (0-10)

The Baltimore Ravens have shut out three teams this year and have the inside track on a postseason berth thanks to a 23-0 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Although the offense has struggled all year, the defense and special teams have been phenomenal and led the Ravens to their current mark.

That being said, if the defense comes to play on a given day, the Ravens have a strong ground game led by Alex Collins that could control time of possession.

Either the Ravens or Los Angeles Chargers will take the sixth seed (unless we see a big collapse from the Tennessee Titans down the stretch).

Although the Chargers are a game back of the Ravens, they are the more well-rounded team right now and could be a dangerous wild card.

The Bolts have won four of their last six games after dismantling the 5-5 Buffalo Bills, who have been the worst team in football in the last three weeks. They can use that momentum to propel themselves on a late-season run.

The Chargers have a dynamite pass rush and a solid secondary. In addition, the return of linebacker Denzel Perryman should help the defense moving forward. On offense, running back Austin Ekeler is emerging, and wideout Keenan Allen and tight end Hunter Henry (if the latter is used more often) should lead a solid passing attack.

It's hard to pick another team to emerge from that 4-6 mess. The Oakland Raiders are in shambles after an ugly 33-8 loss to the New England Patriots. The Houston Texans won last Sunday, but they are still missing too much talent due to injuries to make the playoffs.

The Miami Dolphins have a minus-97 point differential, and the New York Jets still have to play the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs on the road. Perhaps the Cincinnati Bengals could emerge, but they've had serious difficulties running the ball all year. In the end, expect the Ravens and/or Chargers in the playoff mix.

NFC Standings

1. Philadelphia Eagles (9-1)

2. Minnesota Vikings (8-2)

3. New Orleans Saints (8-2)

4. Los Angeles Rams (7-3)

5. Carolina Panthers (7-3)

6. Atlanta Falcons (6-4)

7. Detroit Lions (6-4)

8. Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

9. Green Bay Packers (5-5)

10. Dallas Cowboys (5-5)

11. Washington Redskins (4-6)

12. Arizona Cardinals (4-6)

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6)

14. Chicago Bears (3-7)

15. New York Giants (2-8)

16. Cleveland Browns (0-10)

Although eight teams are within two games of each other for the last playoff spot, it seems like the three 6-4 teams are the only ones with a realistic chance at making the postseason.

The Atlanta Falcons have the edge on the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks thanks to head-to-head wins against each of them, but they have a daunting schedule ahead, including two matchups with the New Orleans Saints and one with the Carolina Panthers.

The Lions don't play a team with a winning record after their home tilt with the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving, so they might have the edge going forward and could even steal the division from Minnesota.

Seattle has suffered two grueling losses at home in recent weeks, and it has suffered numerous key season-ending injuries down the stretch that may be too hard to overcome.

The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys aren't going anywhere without the injured Aaron Rodgers and suspended Ezekiel Elliott, respectively.

Washington is probably the best under .500 team in the league and doesn't playing a winning team the rest of the way, but making up two games on three teams is a hard task.

That two-game sentiment of course applies to the 4-6 Arizona Cardinals and 4-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers as well.

Super Bowl LII Odds (via OddsShark)

1. Philadelphia Eagles: 2-1

2. New England Patriots: 5-2

3. Pittsburgh Steelers: 5-1

4. New Orleans Saints: 7-1

5. Kansas City Chiefs: 10-1

6. Los Angeles Rams: 10-1

7. Minnesota Vikings: 12-1

8. Seattle Seahawks: 14-1

9. Atlanta Falcons: 16-1

10. Carolina Panthers: 25-1

11. Jacksonville Jaguars: 25-1

12. Detroit Lions: 25-1

13. Dallas Cowboys: 50-1

14. Tennessee Titans: 50-1

15. Baltimore Ravens: 50-1

16. Oakland Raiders: 66-1

17. Washington Redskins: 100-1

18. Houston Texans: 100-1

19. Green Bay Packers: 125-1

20. Los Angeles Chargers: 125-1

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 125-1

22. Cincinnati Bengals: 125-1

23. Denver Broncos: 200-1

24. Buffalo Bills: 250-1

25. Chicago Bears: 250-1

26. Arizona Cardinals: 250-1

27. New York Jets: 250-1

28. Miami Dolphins: 500-1

29. Indianapolis Colts: 500-1

30. New York Giants: 500-1

31. San Francisco 49ers: 2,500-1

32. Cleveland Browns: Off Board

If you're in a betting mood and want to consider a few deeper sleepers for a nice Super Bowl futures payout, then consider the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Carolina Panthers have lost three games, two of which have been against the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles and 8-2 New Orleans Saints.

It's hard to sugarcoat the third loss to the 3-7 Chicago Bears, but let's try: It was a sloppy weather day, the Panthers out-gained the Bears, 293-153 and won the time of possession battle by 18-plus minutes. But two turnovers for touchdowns did the Panthers in.

Otherwise, this team has looked quite good. They beat the 8-2 New England Patriots and 6-4 Detroit Lions on the road in addition to a 20-17 win against the 6-4 Atlanta Falcons. Quarterback Cam Newton is starting to resemble his 2015 MVP form, and rookie Christian McCaffrey and third-year pro Devin Funchess are improving week by week. The defense is one of the best in the league, led by linebacker Luke Kuechly and team sack leader Julius Peppers.

A little farther south, the Jacksonville Jaguars also have some impressive wins on their resume, namely the most notable one of the year from any team (a 30-9 victory at Pittsburgh). The Jags have won four straight and have the upper hand in the AFC South race. They can even sneak into a conference playoff bye if they find themselves tied alone with the Steelers, as the Jags own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Jacksonville's pass defense is ferocious thanks to 40 team sacks (11.5 from defensive lineman Calais Campbell) and 13 interceptions (four from cornerback A.J. Bouye). They've allowed just 14.1 points per game, which is a league-best mark.

On offense, Leonard Fournette is a workhorse running back capable of rushing north of 30 times per game if called upon to do so. He's averaged 92.5 rushing yards per game, which is second only to the Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott.

Finally, the Jags' schedule down the stretch is manageable. Four of the six teams they play have losing records, including the 1-9 San Francisco 49ers. Jacksonville has a game with the 6-4 Seattle Seahawks, but the Jags get to stay home for that one as opposed to flying cross country into the lion's den that is CenturyLink Field.

Ultimately, don't be surprised if either one of these teams makes a deep postseason run.