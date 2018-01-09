Clay Matthews Reportedly Underwent Surgery for Knee Injury 'Cleanup'

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2018

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews underwent a knee procedure considered a "cleanup" following the regular season, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

The Packers can ill-afford a long-term absence from Matthews—who has comprised half of an imposing pass-rushing tandem opposite Nick Perry—although he should be fine by the start of next season. 

The six-time Pro Bowler had a bounce-back year in 2017, registering 44 total tackles and a team-high 8.5 sacks. He is entering the final year of his contract.

Matthews played 62.4 percent of Green Bay's defensive snaps in 2017, a mark that ranks eighth among all Packers defensive players but first among the team's edge-rushers. 

The Packers will hope for more out of Perry and Kyler Fackrell next season, but they need Matthews to be as close to 100 percent as possible.

Related

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    What Kind of Defense Can Packers Fans Expect from Pettine?

    Packers News
    via Packers News
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bradley, Chargers Reportedly Agree to 3-Year Extension

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report
    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Mike Pettine Reportedly to Be Hired as Packers DC

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report
    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Potential 2018 Draft Second Round Targets

    Evan Massey
    via The Inquisitr