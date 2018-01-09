Clay Matthews Reportedly Underwent Surgery for Knee Injury 'Cleanup'

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews underwent a knee procedure considered a "cleanup" following the regular season, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

The Packers can ill-afford a long-term absence from Matthews—who has comprised half of an imposing pass-rushing tandem opposite Nick Perry—although he should be fine by the start of next season.

The six-time Pro Bowler had a bounce-back year in 2017, registering 44 total tackles and a team-high 8.5 sacks. He is entering the final year of his contract.

Matthews played 62.4 percent of Green Bay's defensive snaps in 2017, a mark that ranks eighth among all Packers defensive players but first among the team's edge-rushers.

The Packers will hope for more out of Perry and Kyler Fackrell next season, but they need Matthews to be as close to 100 percent as possible.