Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan Arrive: Meet WWE SmackDown's New Stars

Credit: WWE.com

Not to be outdone by Raw, WWE SmackDown featured its own invasion of NXT talent.

Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan charged in on Tuesday and laid out everyone within punching range. The trio attacked Naomi and Becky Lynch backstage before interrupting a SmackDown Women's Championship match to flatten Natalya and Charlotte Flair.

And much like with Monday's debuts, a good chunk of the audience knew little about these newcomers.

NXT fans will recognize Riot from the developmental brand's Women's Championship picture. Diehard indy fans will know Logan from her work at other promotions. Morgan is the least known of the group, an NXT prospect who didn't get much TV time.

Before they create havoc on the blue brand again, read on to find out more about each Superstar.

Sarah Logan

Height: 5'6"

Age: 24

Hometown: Jeffersonville, Indiana

Logan is better known to some as Crazy Mary Dobson. That's the ring name she adopted during her early career, when she competed for several promotions in the Midwest. As Dobson, she took on the likes of Veda Scott and Leah Von Dutch in a handful of Ring of Honor bouts from 2014 to 2016.

The Taka Michinoku trainee also wrestled in Japan for World Woman Pro Wrestling Diana in Japan.

Logan began to snag WWE's attention in the past few years. She made a number of appearances for NXT, including a 2015 match against Becky Lynch and a loss to Peyton Royce earlier this year. More exposure came her way when she competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament.

Her persona there played up her hunting and survivalist background.

In the ring, she's a hard-hitting bruiser with solid technical skill. She does well in hardcore matches and throws in high-flying moves as well. To get a good sense of her, check out her Mae Young Classic first-round match against Mia Yim.

Liv Morgan

Height: 5'3"

Age: 23

Hometown: Elmwood Park, New Jersey

Morgan may be newer to the game than her fellow NXT invaders, but she's a longtime fan. Her WWE.com profile said her wrestling journey began "in a makeshift ring that she and her brothers constructed in their family’s backyard in New Jersey."

Like Alexa Bliss, she has a background in competitive cheerleading.

That shows in terms of energy and athleticism. She's speedy and nimble in the ring, but in her minimal NXT appearances, she has looked raw. She's the least experienced among the bunch with only 187 matches on her resume, per CageMatch.net.

Her ring style and attitude will remind many of Carmella. Those two would make a natural pair if WWE wants to go that route.

Ruby Riot

Height: 5'4"

Age: 26

From: Edwardsburg, Michigan

The former Heidi Lovelace is the most polished prospect among the post-Survivor Series call-ups. Riot honed her crafted working for Shimmer Women Athletes, IWA-Mid South and elsewhere.

And she's won championships at just about every company she's worked for.

When she arrived at NXT early this year, it didn't take long for her to push her way into the spotlight. She battled in several high-profile matches, including a Triple Threat for the NXT Women's Championship at TakeOver: Chicago.

She's a brawler with an arsenal of high-flying moves. Riot's swagger shines in the ring. She's equally playful and intense in the midst of a fight.

Her punk-rock look will help her stand out, too, as SmackDown doesn't exactly have a host of tattooed women on the roster.

Height, age and hometown information courtesy of WWE.com and CageMatch.net.