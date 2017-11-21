WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 21

WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 21November 21, 2017
Enzo Amore was able to retain his Cruiserweight Championship at Survivor Series against Kalisto, so we still have to put up with him as the champion for a little while longer.
It looked like the cruiserweight division was getting more love in recent months, but things have leveled out and 205 Live is still considered the C show.
In fact, it might be the D show after NXT. The developmental system has a greater variety of Superstars and three different divisions, so it has a few advantages over 205 Live.
This week's show saw Enzo Amore have matches booked for his followers to see who could impress him enough to earn a future title shot.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.
Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa (Street Fight)
- Either the dinner segment was filmed in advance or Gulak got out of the Gobbledy Gooker costume and into his ring gear faster than should be possible.
- Also, the Gobbledy Gulaker was hilarious and probably won't get the attention it deserves.
- Gulak countering Tozawa's suicide dive with a suplex on the ramp was impressive.
Before the show got started in the ring, Enzo Amore held a Thanksgiving celebration with some of his cronies backstage. He told them to rep the Enzo brand and they might just earn a title shot.
The first match of the evening was a Street Fight between Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa, but before the bout got started, Gulak tried to continue his PowerPoint presentation.
He didn't even get to show a single slide before Tozawa interrupted him. Because this was a Street Fight, weapons were used by both men to great success.
They had a slow start, but this eventually turned into a great match. Both men took risks, and they found creative ways to use their offense in a more dangerous environment.
Tozawa got the win after he put Gulak through a table with a trash can on his head, but he made sure to hit the can with a kendo stick several times first.
Grade: B
Mustafa Ali vs. Tony Nese
- Nese went from scarfing down turkey backstage to criticizing everyone else's physique during his entrance.
- Ali's flip from the top rope to the floor followed by a somersault was smooth as silk.
- Nese rarely ever uses his high-flying skills anymore. It seems like WWE wants him to play up his powerhouse persona when he would be so much better if he was able to display his versatility more often. His Cruiserweight Classic matches were awesome.
The second match of the night also featured a member of the Zo Train trying to prove his worth when Tony Nese went up against Mustafa Ali.
This bout wasn't bad in any way, but it failed to match the level of fun or excitement in the Street Fight we saw earlier in the show.
Ali looked like he was about to win with the 054, but Nese was able to slam his head into the ring post and finish him off with a running knee for the win.
Nese getting the win may lead to a title shot in the future, which is long overdue at this point. He was one of the standout performers during the Cruiserweight Classic, and it's criminal how WWE has wasted him up to this point.
Grade: C+
Ariya Daivari and Noam Dar vs. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann
- Amore promised a future title shot to whomever impressed him, but he never stated how he would choose if more than one person got a win Tuesday night.
- It was kind of nice of Amore to hang out with the kid at ringside for a minute during the match. He gave that fan a good memory.
- A promo played for Hideo Itami's upcoming debut. It's too bad he never had a run with the NXT title, but it will be great to see him on the main roster.
Amore accompanied Noam Dar and Ariya Daivari to the ring to take on Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann in the main event of the night.
This was a standard tag team match, but because all four men are talented performers, it was still an entertaining contest.
Swann and Alexander have meshed into a great team due to their frequent tag matches, so they have created some interesting double-team maneuvers.
Dar saved Amore from Alexander's wrath toward the end, which allowed Swann to take advantage of the distraction and get the pin with a Phoenix Splash.
The Zo Train jumped the winners and beat them down before they had a chance to celebrate. Tozawa and Ali tried to offer some assistance, but Gulak and Nese cut them off before they reached the ring.
The show ended with the entire Zo Train decimating its babyface rivals, giving the group a little momentum as it continues to establish itself as a real stable.
Grade: C-
