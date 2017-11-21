WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 21

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Enzo Amore was able to retain his Cruiserweight Championship at Survivor Series against Kalisto, so we still have to put up with him as the champion for a little while longer.

It looked like the cruiserweight division was getting more love in recent months, but things have leveled out and 205 Live is still considered the C show.

In fact, it might be the D show after NXT. The developmental system has a greater variety of Superstars and three different divisions, so it has a few advantages over 205 Live.

This week's show saw Enzo Amore have matches booked for his followers to see who could impress him enough to earn a future title shot.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.