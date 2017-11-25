    Kelvin Benjamin Ruled Out vs. Chiefs with Knee Injury

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2017

    Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin watches during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

    Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin will miss Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a knee injury. 

    Per ESPN's Mike Rodak, Benjamin's status was downgraded to out against the Chiefs. 

    Benjamin didn't practice all week due to his ailing knee and was originally listed as questionable on the Bills' injury report

    It's been a rocky 2017 campaign for Benjamin, who has been dogged by knee injuries with both the Bills and Carolina Panthers

    The first scare came in Week 3, when Benjamin came up hurt against the New Orleans Saints and was forced to leave the game. The second came in Week 11, when Benjamin was carted off the field against the Los Angeles Chargers

    But on both occasions, MRIs revealed no structural damage. 

    Benjamin has hauled in 36 receptions for 537 yards and two touchdowns this season. However, the bulk of that production came with the Panthers. 

    Since joining the Bills, Benjamin has mustered just four catches for 62 yards and no scores. 

    Buffalo's fledgling aerial attack should call upon Jordan Matthews, tight end Charles Clay and rookie Zay Jones to step up with Benjamin sidelined.     

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Brissett Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Start Sunday

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Greg Olsen Activated from IR, Will Play vs. Jets

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      JuJu (Hammy) Out vs. Packers

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Week 12 Fantasy Sleepers at Every Position

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report