Kelvin Benjamin Ruled Out vs. Chiefs with Knee Injury

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin will miss Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a knee injury.

Per ESPN's Mike Rodak, Benjamin's status was downgraded to out against the Chiefs.

Benjamin didn't practice all week due to his ailing knee and was originally listed as questionable on the Bills' injury report.

It's been a rocky 2017 campaign for Benjamin, who has been dogged by knee injuries with both the Bills and Carolina Panthers.

The first scare came in Week 3, when Benjamin came up hurt against the New Orleans Saints and was forced to leave the game. The second came in Week 11, when Benjamin was carted off the field against the Los Angeles Chargers.

But on both occasions, MRIs revealed no structural damage.

Benjamin has hauled in 36 receptions for 537 yards and two touchdowns this season. However, the bulk of that production came with the Panthers.

Since joining the Bills, Benjamin has mustered just four catches for 62 yards and no scores.

Buffalo's fledgling aerial attack should call upon Jordan Matthews, tight end Charles Clay and rookie Zay Jones to step up with Benjamin sidelined.