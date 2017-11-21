Randy Moss, Ray Lewis Headline Semifinalists for 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame

ANN HEISENFELT/Associated Press

The Pro Football Hall of Fame unveiled the modern-era semifinalists for the 2018 Hall of Fame class on Tuesday.

Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Randy Moss and two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Jimmy Johnson are among the notable inclusions:

The Hall of Fame will whittle the list of modern-era candidates to 15 finalists in January, and nominees must receive 80 percent of the vote to guarantee enshrinement. The selection committee will meet Feb. 3, 2018, to determine the 2018 Hall of Fame class.

Lewis and Moss seem like locks to gain enshrinement in their first year of eligibility.

Likewise, former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Tony Boselli looks a shoo-in. Before shoulder injuries ended his career in 2003, Boselli, who was a finalist in 2017, was a Pro Bowler in five of his first six seasons and a first-team All-Pro on three occasions as well.

Ty Law was one of the marquee cornerbacks of the 2000s, reaching five Pro Bowls. He also won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, so he can boast team success that matches his individual contributions to the game.

No Hall of Fame candidacy will be more interesting than that of Terrell Owens. In the NFL's all-time ranks, Owens is eighth in receptions (1,078), second in receiving yards (15,934) and third in receiving touchdowns (153).

One Hall of Fame voter told NFL.com's Elliot Harrison that Owens "isn't getting in next year."

Should Owens miss out on the Hall of Fame in his third year of eligibility, he'll unquestionably be the biggest snub of 2018.