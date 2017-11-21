Report: Kevin Sumlin to Be Fired by Texas A&M After Finale vs. LSU

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Texas A&M Aggies will reportedly fire head football coach Kevin Sumlin within a few days of the team's season finale against the LSU Tigers on Saturday, the Houston Chronicle's Brent Zwerneman reported Tuesday.

USA Today's Dan Wolken first reported Nov. 14 the Aggies were planning to move on from Sumlin, and the school has Florida State Seminoles head coach Jimbo Fisher atop its wish list.

The die on Sumlin's future at A&M may have cast when the Aggies gave up 35 unanswered points, including 28 in the final quarter, in a season-opening 45-44 defeat to the UCLA Bruins. Texas A&M won its three other nonconference games but is just 4-3 in the SEC.

Sumlin's tenure began brightly when Texas A&M went 11-2 and beat the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cotton Bowl in 2012.

In that respect, Sumlin was a victim of his own success. Texas A&M poured millions into the football program, including a massive renovation and expansion of Kyle Field, in an effort to join the FBS elite. Instead, the Aggies won 33 games between 2013 and 2016 and never finished a season higher than 18th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The fact A&M would set its sights on Fisher is evidence of the school's ambitions. NOLA.com's James Smith reported last November that Fisher turned down an offer from LSU that was worth $6.8 million a year.

Fisher may be more willing to leave Florida State after the Seminoles lost six of their first 10 games this year. Wolken argued returning to FSU in 2018 wouldn't be a straightforward proposition for Fisher, either:

Money won't be an issue for Texas A&M. The Aggies' total revenue eclipsed $194 million in the most recent year on record, which was the highest in the NCAA.

Especially if Fisher winds up in College Station, Texas A&M's coaching search could significantly alter the FBS coaching landscape in 2018.