NCAA Football Rankings 2017: Top Reaction to Week 13 CFP Poll

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Shocking would be the last word you'd use to describe Tuesday's release of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Every game featuring a Top 10 team in the playoff rankings from Week 12 went to form, with Oklahoma State, who was previously ranked 13th, the highest-ranked program to lose.

Because of the high volume of meaningful matchups in Week 13, we'll see some change before championship weekend, but for right now, all we can do is react to the current playoff rankings just like the bevy of college football experts around the nation.

The easiest decision of the week for the committee was to keep the Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 1. The CFB Playoff Twitter account gave us details of the top teams in the rankings after Week 12:

The biggest change in the Top 10 came between the two ACC schools in the top four, as the Miami leaped Clemson to reach No. 2 and the Tigers fell to No. 3. The spot in the rankings this week is the highest for the Hurricanes in the history of the College Football Playoff, per ESPN Stats & Info:

With the ACC Championship coming up in two weeks between Miami and Clemson, some didn't see the need to switch the teams in the rankings, including ESPN's Ryen Russillo:

However, committee chair Kirby Hocutt provided some clarity to the confusion of some people, according to Christy Chirinos of the Sun Sentinel:

With the way the rankings have unfolded, the champions of four of the five major conferences will be the quarter of playoff teams, with the Pac-12 on the outside. CBSSports.com's Barrett Sallee gave us a look at that:

But if USC does have a chance of making the playoff, it will need a lot of help, and it will have to jump a few teams. Hocutt said there isn't a ton of separation between the Trojans at No. 11 and Ohio State and Penn State directly above them, per The Athletic's Stewart Mandel:

Further down the field, UCF continued to get no respect, as Mississippi State, which beat a 4-7 Arkansas team in Week 12, jumped over the Knights to No. 14. This was a decision that perplexed many, including college football reporter Brett McMurphy:

After their defeat to Kansas State at home in Week 12, Oklahoma State tumbled to 19th in the playoff rankings, as Chuck Carlton of the Dallas Morning News noted:

There are two more rankings left to be released, with one coming next Tuesday and the other following the conclusion of championship weekend on Sunday, December 3.