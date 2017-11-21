Gabby Douglas Releases New Statement on Abuse Allegations Against Larry Nassar

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

United States Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas released a statement on Instagram Tuesday commenting on the abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar made by teammate Aly Raisman and other gymnasts.

In the post, which also served as an apology to Raisman, Douglas wrote: "I didn't view my comments as victim shaming because I know no matter what you wear, it NEVER gives anyone the right to harass or abuse you. It would be like saying that because of the leotards we wore, it was our fault that we were abused by Larry Nassar. I didn't publicly share my experiences as well as many other things because for years we were conditioned to stay silent and honestly some things were extremely painful. I wholeheartedly support my teammates for coming forward with what happened to them."

Douglas' statement comes after she was criticized by teammate Simone Biles for victim-shaming Raisman on Twitter:

Douglas apologized in a subsequent tweet.

"I didn't correctly word my reply & i am deeply sorry for coming off like i don't stand alongside my teammates," she wrote. "Regardless of what you wear, abuse under any circumstance is never acceptable. i am WITH you."

In an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes that aired Nov. 12, Raisman alleged she was one of the gymnasts who was sexually abused by Nassar.

"I didn't know anything differently," Raisman said, per the New York Post's Mark Moore. "We were told he is the best doctor. He's the United States Olympic doctor and the USA Gymnastics doctor, and we were very lucky we were able to see him."



McKayla Maroney, who competed alongside Raisman and Douglas at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, wrote on Twitter in October that she was also abused by Nassar.

"It seemed whenever and wherever this man could find the chance, I was 'treated,'" Maroney wrote, according to the CNN's AnneClaire Stapleton and Eric Levenson. "It happened in London before my team and I won the gold medal, and it happened before I won my Silver."

Citing a source, the Associated Press (via the Chicago Sun-Times) reported Tuesday that Nassar will soon "plead guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault and face at least 25 years in prison."



Nassar is reportedly due back in court Wednesday.