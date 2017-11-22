Biggest Obstacles Patriots Face in Pursuit of Super Bowl Title This Season

0 of 6

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Ever since the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady era began, the New England Patriots have had only one goal each and every season—to win a Super Bowl. While winning a division title or making a deep playoff run might be seen as a win for other franchises, it's business as usual for the Patriots.

Just consider that New England has won eight consecutive AFC East titles and has been to the AFC title game six consecutive times.

Anything short of a Super Bowl berth will be seen as a disappointment for the Patriots in 2017. Fortunately, the team is in a good position to get back to the big one. The Patriots have an AFC-best record of 8-2—tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers—and are only now hitting their stride.

Getting to and winning a Super Bowl won't be easy, though. It never is. There are several obstacles New England will have to overcome in order to do it. We're here to examine the biggest potential road bumps as the Patriots try to achieve their goal for the sixth time in franchise history.