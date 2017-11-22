WWE Survivor Series 2017: Biggest Takeaways from Latest PPV Event

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Survivor Series 2017 was nothing short of a newsworthy night as Raw and SmackDown Live battled for brand supremacy with Raw ultimately emerging victorious over the blue brand.

Granted, nothing was up for grabs and only one championship was defended on the Kickoff show, but there were still plenty of talking points coming out of the event. More importantly, with Survivor Series being such an important event each year, the latest installment successfully set the stage for the coming months of WWE programming.

It was perhaps WWE's most star-studded card of 2017 with several former and future world champions taking part in the main event elimination tag team match. As good of a bout as that was, it was AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar that stole the show with their outstanding performance.

Furthermore, the women had a memorable night with Asuka surviving against Team SmackDown and Charlotte Flair toppling Alexa Bliss. Tag team wrestling was also showcased with The Shield and The New Day ripping it up in the opener and The Usos and Sheamus and Cesaro contesting a classic.

Survivor Series was an above-average event from an in-ring standpoint, but it will largely be remembered for how it planted the seeds for what we might see come WrestleMania season. Raw solidified its spot as the superior show, but what are the other big takeaways from WWE's latest pay-per-view?