Mark Cuban Says LaVar Ball and Donald Trump Are 'So Much Alike'

John Locher/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said LaVar Ball and Donald Trump are "so much alike" when asked about the pair's feud Tuesday by TMZ Sports.

"On the real, they are so much alike," Cuban said. "Because Donald will say what he needs to for PR and to be talked about, and so does LaVar. Donald doesn't apologize for anything, neither does LaVar. LaVar knows if he apologizes, there's nothing else to talk about. If LaVar doesn't apologize, he'll be in the news all day every day and the president will end up having to talk about him. What's better for Big Baller Brand?"

Ball is currently in what can only be described as a bizarre feud with the sitting president following his son LiAngelo's arrest in China. Trump said he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping to help expedite the release of UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill from their hotel and have shoplifting charges dropped.

The three players stole items from multiple stores near their team hotel in Hangzhou. Trump said the players faced up to 10 years in a Chinese jail.

The situation escalated when LaVar Ball refused to publicly thank Trump in an interview with ESPN.com's Arash Markazi.

"Who?" Ball said of Trump. "What was he over there for? Don't tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out."

Trump responded with a pair of tweets calling LaVar ungrateful.

"Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal," Trump tweeted. "I should have left them in jail!

"Shoplifting is a very big deal in China, as it should be (5-10 years in jail), but not to father LaVar. Should have gotten his son out during my next trip to China instead. China told them why they were released. Very ungrateful!"

Ball doubled down on his refusal to thank Trump for his help Monday night during an animated interview on CNN.

"If you help, you shouldn't have to say anything," Ball said. "Let him do his political affairs and let me handle my son and let's just stay in our lane."