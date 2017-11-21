    Report: WWE Considering Weekly Show on Facebook Live After SmackDown

    November 21, 2017

    Fans react in a packed MetLife Stadium, as they watch the WWE Wrestlemania 29 event Sunday, April 7, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
    Mel Evans/Associated Press

    WWE is discussing a new weekly show with Facebook that would air on Facebook Live, Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported Tuesday. 

    According to Satin, the new program would start in January and air online immediately after SmackDown Live on Tuesday nights.

    Satin reported WWE hasn't cemented the concept behind the new show but that it could feature "stars from both Raw and SmackDown Live competing for brand supremacy."

    While WWE would likely give fans something different from what they see regularly on Raw and SmackDown Live, it's hard to see how a new weekly program would succeed where the likes of Main Event and Superstars have failed.

    WWE hyped up the arrivals of both shows and they quickly became afterthoughts. 205 Live replaced Superstars in November 2016, while Main Event is exclusively on Hulu Plus every week before older episodes arrive on the WWE Network.

    Simply put, there's only so much time fans will be willing to dedicate to watching wrestling every week. In addition to Raw and SmackDown Live, there's 205 Live and NXT on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, respectively. Then you include the pay-per-views that seemingly come every few weeks and the calendar fills up quickly.

    And that's to say nothing of the wrestling fans who follow other promotions around the world as well.

    Throwing another show in the mix puts more pressure on the creative staff as well. Triple H has already gone on record discussing the difficulties of putting together a three-hour Raw. A Facebook Live partnership could exacerbate what's already a problem for the company.

