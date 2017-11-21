Ben Simmons' Early-Season Efforts Not Seen Since 1993

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons recorded 27 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and two assists during Monday's 107-86 win over the Utah Jazz. In the process, he became the first player since Shaquille O'Neal in 1993 to record 11 double-doubles through his first 16 games, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Simmons—who also has two triple-doubles under his belt—has racked up double-doubles with his passing as well. Out of Simmons' 11 double-doubles, four have come by way of points and assists, with the other seven coming via points and rebounds.

Putting in his bid for Rookie of the Year, the 6'10" point guard leads all first-year players in points (18.7), rebounds (9.2), assists (7.6) and steals (2.0) per game. Simmons also ranks second in win shares (1.8) behind only Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

Simmons was especially impressive during a two-game stretch from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, where the 76ers beat the Los Angeles Lakers by six points before losing to the Golden State Warriors by eight. In those two contests, Simmons averaged 20.5 points (67.9 percent shooting), 11.0 assists, 8.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals while turning the ball over just twice.

The 9-7 76ers will look to continue their strong play when they face off against the 10-7 Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.