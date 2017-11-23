Heisman Watch 2017: Latest Race Predictions Entering Week 13

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Two weekends remain until Baker Mayfield hoists the 2017 Heisman Trophy in front of an applause-filled crowd.

Sorry about the spoiler.

Mayfield is the clear favorite to win the nation's coveted award, per OddsShark, given his enormous production and Oklahoma's win-filled campaign. While Louisville quarterback and reigning Heisman winner Lamar Jackson shouldn't be far behind, Mayfield deserves the trophy in 2017.

Heading into the regular-season finale, the senior has established himself as a national leader in several categories.

Mayfield ranks No. 1 in completion percentage (70.8), yards per attempt (11.6) and rating (199.31). He is tied for second nationally with 34 touchdowns through the air and is No. 3 in both passing yards (346.9) and total offense per game (368.7).

Among players averaging 25 throws per game, Mayfield's interception rate of 1.52 percent is 12th-best in the Football Bowl Subdivision, per B/R research.

Additionally, no quarterback has more completions of 20-plus yards than Mayfield's 68. He's no worse than fourth in the country at the 10-, 30-, 40- and 50-yard increments.

To round out his impressive stat line, Mayfield has added 240 yards and five touchdowns as a runner.

At last check, Mayfield had received 85 percent of the official fan vote. It's possible he runs away in the overall results, too.

Seemingly the only reason that has a possibility of not happening is due to Mayfield's inappropriate actions at Kansas. As punishment, he won't be a captain and won't start against West Virginia. Mayfield is expected to play in the Big 12 matchup.

Since Oklahoma is already locked into the Big 12 Championship Game, he's already combined individual excellence with team success. History suggests that gives Mayfield an advantage over Jackson, Penn State's Saquon Barkley and Stanford's Bryce Love.

Of that trio, Jackson has the best chance to pull a surprise.

Louisville's superstar leads the country with 414.5 yards of total offense per game. He's averaging the ninth-most passing yards (297.5) and 16th-most rushing yards (117.0), and Jackson has accounted for 40 total touchdowns.

That level of production would be unheard of, had he not recorded near-identical numbers last season. Although Louisville is just 7-4 this year—largely due to the defense plummeting from No. 8 in yards allowed per play to 69th—Jackson has been sensational once again.

Four losses mean it probably won't be enough to propel him past Mayfield, however.

Similarly, Barkley and Love have put together tremendous seasons that fall short in comparison to Mayfield. While they rank second and third in all-purpose yards per game, respectively, Barkley's numbers dipped in a recent three-game stretch, and Love has battled an ankle injury down the stretch.

Along with Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, both Barkley and Love merit a top-five finish. Sure, entering the history books as a Heisman winner would be terrific, but to even be considered one of the nation's five best performers is a significant honor.

Barring a drastic, unexpected change in perception over the next two weekends, the Heisman will be awarded to Mayfield.

Stats from cfbstats.com or B/R research. Quotes obtained firsthand unless otherwise noted. Follow Bleacher Report CFB Writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.