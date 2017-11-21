Josh Rosen Says He and UCLA Players Are 'Forever Indebted' to Jim Mora

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen is speaking out in support of Jim Mora after the Bruins announced they fired their head football coach following Saturday's 28-23 loss to USC.

Per ESPN's Kyle Bonagura, Rosen said Tuesday the entire UCLA team is "forever indebted" to Mora for what he meant to the program and for bringing them all together.

"He's helped me grow for sure and get closer to becoming a man," Rosen said. "I've made a lot of mistakes and he's always been by my side and I think a lot of people maybe wouldn't, so it's not just with me, it's for everyone on the team."

UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero announced Sunday that Mora was relieved of his duties and offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season.

Rosen has spent the past three seasons with Mora after arriving at UCLA in 2015. The junior star was a highly-touted prospect, rated as a 5-star recruit by 247Sports, coming out of high school and could be one of the top picks in the 2018 NFL draft if he decides to leave school.

Mora had a disappointing tenure at UCLA with a 46-30 overall record since 2012. He was trending downward after back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2013 and 2014, including missing a bowl game last year with a 4-8 record and fighting to make a bowl game this year at 5-6 heading into Friday’s game against California.