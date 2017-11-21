College Football Playoff Rankings 2017: Week 13 Poll Announced by Committee

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

A week after a major shuffle in the top four, the College Football Playoff committee has a pretty easy job before Tuesday's latest rankings.

A weekend without a major upset among teams in playoff contention led to a state of stasis atop the rankings. Alabama remains in its perch as the nation's top-ranked team, while No. 2 Miami, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Oklahoma round out the playoff picture.

Undefeated Wisconsin remains No. 5, and Auburn sits at six.

Here is a look at the mostly unchanged Top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Miami

3. Clemson

4. Oklahoma

5. Wisconsin

6. Auburn

7. Georgia

8. Notre Dame

9. Ohio State

10. Penn State

11. USC

12. TCU

13. Washington State

14. Mississippi State

15. UCF

16. Michigan State

17. Washington

18. LSU

19. Oklahoma State

20. Memphis

21. Stanford

22. Northwestern

23. Boise State

24. South Carolina

25. Virginia Tech

Most of the top teams in the poll spent the weekend beating up on cupcakes. Alabama (Mercer), Clemson (The Citadel) and Oklahoma (Kansas) defeated their opponents by a combined score of 158-6. Miami struggled a bit early in its 44-28 win over Virginia but righted the ship to score the game's final 30 points.

Wisconsin was the only team to face off against a then-ranked opponent among the nation's Top 10 teams. The Badgers' 24-10 win over Michigan was also nothing short of a domination.

The most notable result of the week was Oklahoma State dropping its second game in three, losing 45-40 to Kansas State. The Cowboys, ranked 13th in the polls a week ago, dropped to No. 19.

The picture will be more clear this Saturday, however, when the Iron Bowl determines the fate of the Alabama-Auburn rivalry. Alabama can likely still make the playoffs with a loss to their rival—though it may take a little bit of help—but Auburn's case will be made or broken over the weekend.

The Tigers are the nation's top-ranked two-loss team and could easily leapfrog an undefeated Wisconsin team if they win out. The Dec. 2 game between Miami and Clemson will help determine another playoff spot, but if the other teams remain undefeated, it'll be interesting to see how the committee susses things out.

This could be a situation where a two-loss Auburn team gets in over a one-loss Georgia or one-loss Alabama team, which would be the opposite of how things played out with Penn State and Ohio State a year ago.